Latest from Donald Trump: E Jean Carroll files new lawsuit accusing former president of rape and defamation





Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Donald Trump is facing a second trial from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Citing new state law that goes into effect today, Ms. Carroll is suing Mr. Trump for rape and sexual assault as well as defamation over recent comments he made calling her a con artist and accusing him of lying about his allegations.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is reportedly seeking to interview Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to nullify the 2020 election.

Mr. Pence was presiding over the certification of the election results when the Capitol was attacked by a horde of Trump supporters and right-wing extremists. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him to a secure position a few meters from where the attackers had entered the building.

Staff members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol are reportedly angry with Liz Cheney for her willingness to focus on former President Donald Trump in the final report.

Ms. Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chair, left staffers in the ranks of the panel by exercising high control over the investigation and the final report, panel members told The Washington Post.

Several staffers believe the outgoing representative from Wyoming is turning the committee into a vehicle for her own political future, he reported.

Andrew Naughtie24 November 2022 14:20

1669297831Kanye West spotted en route to Mar-a-Lago accompanied by notorious white supremacist

It looks like Kanye Wests’ tweet about visiting Mar-a-Lago may have been real, at least judging by reports that he was spotted at the golf club. However, a more disturbing detail is that he was seen arriving at a Miami airport with Nick Fuentes, a notorious white nationalist and hardline racist who has carved out a niche for himself among the most extreme right-wing extremists.

Mr. Fuentes is particularly versed in the style of right-wing activism that deliberately blurs the line between sincere belief and trolling provocation. Among other things, he extolled the virtues of beating women to keep them in line, urged the right to discuss the issue of Jewish control, and dwelt on the issue of racial differences in intelligence. He is also a longtime promoter of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Andrew Naughtie24 November 2022 13:50

1669296044GOP governor opposes Trump to congratulate Democratic governor-elect

Doug Ducey, the Republican Governor of Arizona, found himself in Donald Trump’s bad graces by refusing to help overturn his state’s 2020 election result and now he’s flying again in the face of radical orthodoxy of his party by congratulating his Democratic successor, Katie Hobbs, even as his Republican rival, Kari Lake, falsely maintains that the election was stolen from him:

Andrew Naughtie24 November 2022 13:20

1669294391E Jean Carroll files new rape complaint against Trump

Author E Jean Carroll has filed a new lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of raping her in the late 1990s, citing a new state law that allows victims of sexual abuse to file a complaint after expiry of the limitation period.

Ms Carroll is already suing Mr Trump for defamation over his previous claims that she was lying about his allegation, but her new case points to later charges he made more recently in social media posts calling her a crook.

The former president has long denied all allegations made against him and fought for years to have Ms Carrolls’ case not heard in court.

Andrew Naughtie24 November 2022 12:53

1669292400Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in January 6 attack

A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right extremist Groyper movement was convicted of multiple federal charges related to her actions on January 6.

Riley June Williams joined a mob attack on the Capitol after attending the Stop the Steal rally, where then-President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters earlier in the day. Upon entering Pelosis’s office, she found a laptop on a table and told fellow rioter Dude to put on gloves, before someone with a black gloved hand removed the computer, according to the prosecutors.

Williams later bragged online that she stole the Pelosis hammer, a laptop and hard drives and gave the electronics, or attempted to give them, to unspecified Russian people, prosecutors said in a court file from June 2022. To date, they have not been recovered.

Learn more about the sentence she could face and her involvement in far-right hate movements:

John Bowden24 November 2022 12:20

1669290600Manhattan prosecutors reconsidering Trump’s silent payments to Stormy Daniels, report says

Prosecutors working under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr are reportedly reviewing whether criminal charges can be brought against former President Donald Trump following the $130,000 payment his company made to cover up his affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

According to the New York Times, Mr. Braggs’ office recently sought to revive a long-running investigation into the payments, which federal prosecutors have used as evidence to prosecute Mr. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for breach. campaign finance law.

Learn more about Andrew Feinberg:

Andrew Naughtie24 November 2022 11:50

1669288800Aspiring country singer charged with death threats against fact checkers and FBI agent over Trump slander

He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.

Learn more about the growing threats facing FBI agents after their Mar-a-Lago raid in September:

John Bowden24 November 2022 11:20

1669285200John Oliver blames Elon Musk for decimating his staff and degrading Twitter

On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight (November 20), host John Oliver said Twitter has been a complete mess since new CEO Elon Musk took over, saying many of the worst people on Twitter seem thinking his takeover is a sign that they can unleash some vitriol.

Analysis [found] the use of a racial slur that increased nearly 500% within 12 hours of finalizing his deal, which is quite shocking, the host said, even for a website where a regular trending topic is sometimes only Jews.

You’ll log in and see 30,000 people tweeting about Jews on a Tuesday afternoon, and you won’t want to click to find out why.

John Bowden24 November 2022 10:20

1669281600NewsWorldAmericasU.S. politician Ivanka Trump tried to evade judges’ order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump tried to evade a court order appointing a special comptroller to oversee major dealings of the Trump Organization and people connected to the company, according to The Daily beast.

The outlet reported on Monday that the ex-presidents’ eldest daughter had asked the court, through letters from her attorneys, to have her name removed from the order, a step her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not. not crossed as attorneys general of New York. lawsuit against the company is progressing.

John Bowden says more about Ivanka Trump’s latest effort to distance herself from her own family after a disastrous four-year ending in the White House:

John Bowden24 November 2022 09:20

1669278000Law rests in Trump Organization tax evasion case after just two witnesses

New York City prosecutors hoping to convict former President Donald Trump, the eponymous real estate and licensing company, of violating state tax laws by paying for apartments, cars and other benefits to senior executives without reporting the cost, as Compensation finished presenting their case against the Trump Organization on Monday.

Prosecutors closed their case ahead of schedule after presenting testimony from two of the company’s top executives over the past eight days in court.

Among those who testified was Allen Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer.

Learn more from Andrew Feinberg on New York’s efforts to sue the Trump Organization:

John Bowden24 November 2022 08:20

