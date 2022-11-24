Charles Michel meets Xi Jinping in Beijing





The President of the European Council announced this Thursday, November 24 that he will travel to Beijing on December 1 for a meeting with President Xi Jinping. Charles Michel argued that on the agenda of political leaders are issues of common interest and global challenges.

The President of the European Council is traveling to the Chinese capital on December 1 to meet President Xi Jinping. This visit comes in the context of intense discussions on the position of the European bloc vis-à-vis China and at a time when tension is rising between Washington and Beijing. Let’s discuss global challenges and issues of common concernsaid Charles Michel. Charles Michel must come to terms, on the one hand, with a country like Germany, which has major economic interests in China, and other Member States such as Lithuania, which has drawn the wrath of Beijing by forging ties with Taiwan, considered by China as an integral part of its territory. “In the context of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, this visit is a timely opportunity for the EU and China to engage in dialogue,” the European Council said in a statement. On November 12, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, a few days before the start of the G20 summit, during which Xi Jinping meets President Joe Biden, Charles Michel asks Beijing to convince Russia to respect international law in Ukraine. “We urge the Chinese authorities to use all means at their disposal to convince Russia to respect internationally recognized borders, to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.”declared the president of the European Council of the AFP. This month, in an incident illustrating the tensions between Brussels and Beijing, the transmission of a speech by Charles Michel, scheduled for the opening of a fair in Shanghai, was canceled because the Chinese authorities wanted in part censor it, according to several European diplomats. . One of these diplomats specified that the Chinese authorities wanted to censor, in the speech of Charles Michel, any reference to the war in Ukraine. A sensitive subject in China, which has remained officially neutral but remains a strong strategic ally of Russia. Since the imposition of sanctions for alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang region, relations between China and the European Union have deteriorated. However, the European Union sees China as a partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival, according to the wording adopted in 2019. Trade ties between the two continents remain strong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/pt/mundo/20221124-charles-michel-re%25C3%25BAne-se-com-xi-jinping-em-pequim The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos