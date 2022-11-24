The level of public satisfaction with Joko Widodo reaches 74.2%, does not affect the choice of presidential candidate

JAKARTA, Nusa Bali

Survey results from Denny JA Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) show that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s performance reached 74.2%.

However, the results of this survey do not affect the choice of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 elections. “The public is satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. The level of satisfaction with Jokowi is 74.2%,” said LSI researcher Denny JA Adjie. Alfaraby in a written statement in Jakarta, Wednesday (23/11).

According to him, the public so far believes that the Indonesian economy has resilience due to Jokowi’s role, in addition to the role of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Economy Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

When asked who was most responsible and who had contributed to the resilience of the Indonesian economy, he said, the public answered President Jokowi at 30.4%.

In second place, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto with 22.7% and in third place Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

Nevertheless, Adjie said, this satisfaction with Jokowi did not affect the choice of presidential candidates (candidates) in the 2024 presidential election.

“The public also feels that the economy is resilient because of Jokowi’s role. But the public’s choice of presidential candidates is not heavily influenced by Jokowi (less than 2%),” he said. -he declares.

He also explained why Jokowi’s support only affected the presidential couple’s eligibility by less than 2%, even though the public was satisfied with Jokowi’s performance.

That, Adjie said, the public’s choice of pairs of relatively autonomous presidential candidates is not much influenced by the approval of a number. “3 periods and an extension of the election,” Adjie said.

The survey, which was conducted from October 10 to 19, 2022, used a multistage random sampling methodology. 1,200 respondents were interviewed face to face using a questionnaire. The margin of error for this survey is 2.9%. *ant