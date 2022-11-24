Will Imran Khan campaign against the appointment of General Asim Munirs as head of Pak’s army?





The former prime minister has signaled his opposition to the appointment of Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as Pakistan’s new prime minister.

In a press conference, Khan said the army chief of staff’s neutrality had already been affected due to the former prime minister’s involvement in the process.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday authorized the appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir as Pakistani army chief of staff, according to a report in Pakistani newspaper The News International.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, using his constitutional authority, decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as Army Chief and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Heads of State Committee- Joint Major (CJCSC), confirmed the Minister of Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb said the summary of nominations was sent to President Arif Alvi.

Khan’s reservation about the appointment of new army chiefs is that the Nawaz Sharif camp was likely to collude with the army chief to deny him political power.

On Wednesday, Khan claimed that whoever would be named the next army chief by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would become controversial from day one.

The former Prime Minister added that he had no doubts [the credibility of] the one who would be chosen as the leader of the army, saying that he was rather suspicious of the intentions of those who would appoint him.

If Nawaz Sharif thinks he can bring in his army chief and have us beaten by the establishment, then the nation will oppose him.

Speaking to the media at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan further said that the neutrality of the new army chiefs had already been affected by the involvement of convicted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the issue of national security. Khan previously opposed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ visit to London where, in a meeting with Nazwaz, the appointment of the next army chief was discussed.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly asked anyone he wanted to appoint to pledge to push the PTI against the wall and ensure that all cases against him are closed.

Khan said he had always said the army chief should be appointed on merit and made it clear that the PTI would not go to court after the appointment.

It is already well known that former Prime Minister Khan was a supporter of former ISI leader and current corps commander in Bahawalpur, Faiz Hameed, who had been eligible for nomination as head of state. – major of the army (COAS). Khan infuriated the current military dispensation by accusing ISI Major General Faisal Naseer of orchestrating an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, during the first phase of his long march. Khan has declared his intention to join the second phase of protest in Rawalpindi, the headquarters of the military headquarters (GHQ).

In a leaked call, Aleem Khan can be heard saying that General Asim Munir was removed from his position as DGI by Imran Khan after he told Khan that his wife had accepted a diamond necklace as a bribe from Malik Riaz . Aleem Khan also mentions the famous Toshakhana watches and Farah’s corruption. pic.twitter.com/BH4Rxae8Go

— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) November 24, 2022

Who are the newly elected?

Lieutenant General. Asim Munir was the oldest, but his term was due to end on November 27. But the outgoing army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, decided to include his name among the six contenders for the coveted post. The other five names included Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC), Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir.

According to the Pakistani daily Dawn, General Munir has been appointed to the Frontier Force Regiment. He has been a close associate of the incumbent COAS since he commanded troops in the northern regions of the force command as a brigadier under General Bajwa, who was then commander of X Corps. He was later appointed DG of Military Intelligence in early 2017 and in October next year appointed head of the ISI. However, he was soon replaced by Lieutenant-General. Faiz Hameed at the insistence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was posted as Corps Commander in Gujranwala, from where he transferred to GHQ as Quartermaster General two years later.

Asim Munir was both DG of Military Intelligence and DG ISI. Major General Faisal Naseer (pictured below) whom Imran called Dirty Harry and blamed for his assassination attempt was a close associate of Asim Munir in MI and ISI. Faisal Naseer is a career intelligence officer pic.twitter.com/Kh7xHokwKC

— Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) November 24, 2022

Lieutenant General, Sahir Shamshad Mirza: He is from the Sindh regiment. Lt Gen Mirza rose to prominence as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) when former General Raheel Sharif was COAS. In this role, he oversaw the military operation against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in North Waziristan. Additionally, he was part of the core team of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) which brokered intra-Afghan talks including Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and the United States.

Although Khan cannot block the process, he can delay it, as long as President Arif Alvi, who belongs to the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), cooperates. In the politically charged atmosphere, this would give Khan some breathing room to further tarnish the image of part of the military, and hopefully this will have a long-term impact on his power struggle with the army, which shows signs of losing some of its former cohesion.

There is a current of opinion in Pakistan that President Alvi may oppose Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ recommendation to appoint Lt. Gen. Asim Munir within days. But Alvi would be constitutionally powerless to oppose if General Munir’s name is recommended by the Prime Minister for the second time.

At today’s press conference, Khan said Alvi would definitely consult with him as soon as the summary of the appointment of the next army chief reaches his office.

The President, Dr. Arif Alvi will definitely consult me ​​on the Army Chief’s nomination summary and make a decision in accordance with the law and the Constitution. I am the leader of the party to which Dr. Alvi belongs, he observed.

