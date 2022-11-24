I know how zealous Jack Smith can be. Will Trump get the same treatment?





Photo: Peter Dejong/AP

Jack Smith came after me. If he goes after Donald Trump with the same relentless ferocity, Trump will be in trouble.

On Friday, Smith was named special counsel to handle two ongoing criminal investigations into Trump: the Mar-a-Lago documents case and the investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Attorney General Merrick Garland chose Smith to oversee both cases to avoid accusations of political bias, following Trump’s announcement last week that he plans to run for president in 2024. The early announcement Trump’s move was clearly an effort to shield himself from criminal prosecution, and Garland’s countermeasure appears designed to thwart the former president’s attempt to use the political system for his personal advantage.

Most recently a war crimes prosecutor in The Hague, Smith is a longtime federal prosecutor known for his aggressiveness. I’ve been described by Steve Bannon (and, sigh, many others) as a pit bull, tweeted former Justice Department lawyer Andrew Weissmann, who worked on the special counsel’s investigation Robert Mueller on Trump and Russia. Jack Smith makes me look like a golden retriever puppy.

Related

Unfortunately, I have direct experience of the aggressiveness of the Smiths. He was part of the Justice Department team that turned my life upside down by trying for seven years to force me to reveal confidential sources that I had used to report on a botched CIA operation.

The Justice Department first subpoenaed me in January 2008 to try to get me to reveal my sources and continued to target me until January 2015. The Justice Department kept coming at me, even though the federal judge in my case has repeatedly ruled against them and sided with me. Every time the judge rescinded one of their subpoenas, I thought I was finally done, but the prosecutors would issue another one. It was excruciating.

Still, I refused to reveal my sources, and the Department of Justice finally relented. I won the battle in 2015, but only after the case went to the Supreme Court, and only after then-Attorney General Eric Holder ordered prosecutors to back down. because he got such bad press for seeking to jail a journalist for refusing to divulge his confidential sources.

I know that the prosecution team was irritated by the order of the holders to surrender; they wanted to keep chasing me.

Smith was involved in the fugitive pursuit of Jeffrey Sterling, a former CIA officer, who was accused of being a source about the ill-fated CIA operation. Justice Department prosecutors have repeatedly targeted low-level officials, like former NSA contractor Reality Winner, in leak investigations and sought draconian sentences for them. In contrast, they have shown extraordinary leniency to senior officials, like former CIA director David Petraeus, caught up in similar investigations, many of whom were released with the legal equivalent of a slap on the wrist. fingers.

With the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents, Smith must decide whether to prosecute Trump on the same type of criminal charges that have been widely used in previous cases involving alleged leaks of classified information.

Will Jack Smith give Trump the kid-glove treatment that other top officials have enjoyed for so long?

The question for Smith is whether he will seek heavy charges against Trump, as he and the Justice Department have demanded in the Sterling case and against many other low-level officials in the past, or give- Does Trump get the kid-glove treatment that other high-ranking officials have so long enjoyed?

His decision on the Mar-a-Lago case will show whether Smith is truly an aggressive prosecutor or just aggressive against the powerless.

Of course, Smith might decide not to prosecute Trump in the documents case because he has come to believe that the laws governing the handling of classified information are too strict and that no one, including lower-ranking whistleblowers, should not incur serious penalties in such cases. case. But such a massive turnaround from a career prosecutor is highly unlikely.

Smith will have a major advantage over Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the longtime Trump-Russia case, in that he engages in investigations that are already well underway and staffed with teams of departmental career prosecutors. Justice and FBI agents. It should be a lot easier for him to make quick decisions than it was for Mueller.

The Documents Affair is a straightforward affair involving the theft and mishandling of classified documents, as well as efforts to obstruct the federal investigation into their disappearance. The evidence seems conclusive that Trump illegally stole classified documents after his presidency, then tried to block the investigation of the documents by hiding them, lying about them and getting others to also lie on his behalf. .

The biggest obstacle to a speedy resolution of the documents case is Trump’s ongoing campaign to claim he has special legal status as a former president that precludes his prosecution in the case. He and his attorneys have repeatedly asserted both executive privilege and attorney-client privilege in an attempt to block government access to documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in an FBI raid authorized by the court in August. He also said he fully owns the documents and has the right to keep the documents from his tenure as president.

But while Trump has won favorable rulings from a federal district judge he appointed, prosecutors have already been able to overturn some of the lower court rulings. On Tuesday, prosecutors sought a ruling from a federal appeals court that would end the role of a special master appointed by the district judge to review case materials. So, it may not be long before the legal maneuvering breaks out, and Smith will have to make a decision on whether to sue.

The case involving Trump’s efforts to illegally nullify the 2020 election, culminating in the January 6 insurrection, is more complex than the documents case, but it is still far less complicated than the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Trump-Russia case was about whether Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump win and whether Trump or someone close to him collaborated with Moscow in his interference. Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation also became a major focus for Mueller. But such a sprawling investigation, involving a foreign country, was too much for Mueller; he never acted aggressively to squeeze information out of Russia. In the end, he fired his shots and was unwilling to indict a sitting president.

By contrast, Smith won’t have to get information from a foreign adversary to prove his case in the 2020 election, and he won’t have to worry about indicting a president who is still in office.

The main question for Smith in the case will be how to narrow the focus of investigations to indict Trump under one or more specific criminal statutes. So far, prosecutors have focused on the role Trump and others played in having fake presidential voters nominated by key states, nullifying Joe Bidens’ Electoral College victory.

But Smith could expand the investigation to include Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 uprising. Already, the Justice Department has filed seditious conspiracy charges against right-wing militia leaders involved in the insurgency; Jury deliberations have begun in the sedition case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others.

If he is really aggressive, Smith could bring similar charges against Donald Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theintercept.com/2022/11/23/trump-jack-smith-justice-department/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos