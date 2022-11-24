UK migration hits record high, energy price cap rises, Boris Johnson doubts No 10 return

An estimated 504,000 more people came to the UK than last year (Alamy)

5 minute read

The UK has seen the highest net migration since the end of the Second World War, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today.

An estimated 504,000 more people arrived in the UK than last year, beating the previous post-war record of 390,000 set in 2015.

ONS data shows that in total more than a million people arrived in the country last year.

It is the first time since 1991 that more EU nationals have left the UK than arrived, with net migration of EU nationals of minus 51,000 for the year to June 2022.

Total immigration to the UK is at its highest level since the ONS started recording statistics in 1964 – with 1.1million people arriving in the past year.

The ONS estimated net migration of non-EU nationals to the UK to be 509,000.

Jay Lindop, ONS deputy director of the Center for International Migration, said a number of world events had led to an increase in British migration to the UK over the past year and that International migration patterns were “unprecedented”.

He said: ‘These include the end of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the first full period after EU transition, the war in Ukraine, the resettlement of Afghans and the new visa route for nationals Hong Kong (Overseas) Britons, all of whom have contributed to the long-term record levels of immigration we have experienced. »

He also pointed out that increased student migration was also behind the increase in numbers, as well as those arriving for “humanitarian protections”.

Boris Johnson doubts he will be prime minister again

Boris Johnson was asked if he had any ambitions to return as Prime Minister (Alamy)

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted he thinks his chances of becoming prime minister again are slim after a recent failed leadership bid led to his former chancellor Rishi Sunak taking the job on higher.

Speaking to CNN Portugal this week, Johnson was asked if he had any ambitions to return to the top job at a later date, but he steered talk away from a big comeback.

“I’ve always said – I’ve been saying this for about 20 years – that my chances of becoming Prime Minister were about as good as my chances of being decapitated by a Frisbee or blinded by a champagne cork, or locked in a disused fridge,” he explained.

“[…] I then became prime minister, so my chances of becoming prime minister again, I think those impossibilities are cubed or squared.”

Ofgem announces energy price cap increase

Average annual energy bills would have reached £4,279 from January, according to statistics published by Ofgem today, but households will be protected by government intervention which will make up for the shortfall.

Ofgem said this morning its energy price cap will rise to £4,200 in New Year, but the government’s energy price guarantee means average homes will be capped at £2,500, rising to £3,000 in spring.

Energy prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, with Ofgem changing the frequency of its price cap changes from every six months to every three months in response.

Government is is now moving forward with a public information campaign on energy savings after much indecision

The government is preparing a £25m scheme to encourage people to cut their energy use (Alamy)

Celebrities and ministers will lead a public information campaign through television and social media to encourage people to cut their energy bills this winter, according The temperature.

Earlier this year, PolicyHome reported that then-Prime Minister Lliz Truss had been asked to launch a communications campaign to help tackle soaring household bills.

Now, The temperature said the government was preparing a £25million scheme to encourage people to switch off their boilers, switch off radiators in empty rooms and take showers instead of baths.

According to the newspaper, advice to lower thermostats or take shorter showers was rejected over fears the measures could affect people’s health.

Strikes continue with Scottish schools, universities, post and transport

Transport Secretary Mark Harper is due to meet RMT union boss Mick Lynch today for talks aimed at averting a series of rail strikes over Christmas.

Lynch, representing transit system workers, demanded higher wages as the cost of living continues to rise.

Harper said the RMT had to agree to major reforms in order to get higher wages, and raising wages in line with inflation was out of the question.

Many schools in Scotland are closed today following a strike, with workers in other sectors also pulling out in other parts of the UK.

Teachers north of the border have launched a pay action, and a revised offer was rejected yesterday as unions demanded a 10% pay rise.

University and College Union workers also walked out today, with classes potentially canceled at 150 universities.

The union says 70,000 employees will take part in the strikes, with more scheduled for Friday and next Wednesday.

Postal workers have also started a 48-hour strike, with more planned before Christmas, including Christmas Eve.

Talks have broken down between Royal Mail and the Communications Workers Union in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

PoliticsHome Newsletters

PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe