Why Gujarat will never turn its back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che” (I made this Gujarat) as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigns for the upcoming State Assembly elections is filled with deep symbolism. This not only reinforces the development model of Gujarat introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Chief Ministerial tenure in the state, but also a telling expression of how the umbilical cord between Gujarat and the BJP remains.

The identity of Gujarat is intimately linked to that of Modi. No wonder then that personal attacks on him are still punished by state voters.

There is an eerie similarity between the 2022 and 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections. Then Chief Minister Narendra Modi was called Maut Ka Saudagar” by Sonia Gandhi, then Congress President, and the election swung with the Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) winning. Since then, political parties have refrained from making personal attacks against Narendra Modi.

Then came bureaucrat-turned-politician Mani Shankar Aiyar who called Modi Neech and the narrative of the 2014 general election changed. BJP leader Narendra Modi not only won the election but pushed Congress away from Indian politics.

Gopal Italia, the Chairman of Gujarat Unity of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made some uncharitable and derogatory remarks against Hira Ba, the mother of the Prime Minister (PM). Italia also made objectionable comments against Prime Minister Modi calling him Neech. The BJP was quick to seize it and launch an all-out attack on the AAP and its Gujarat unit chief, although the latter tried to brush it off by labeling the alleged videos as old.

Although the AAP tries hard to explain Italias’ comments, the BJP’s well-oiled polling machinery has taken him to voters who hate anything against Narendra bhai, as he is fondly called by most Gujaratis. For them, Narendra Bhai is the greatest icon of Gujarati identity and anything said against him sounds like a death knell for naysayers.

The BJP campaign in Gujarat revolves around Prime Minister Modi as he is the biggest face of the party in Gujarat. His bond with the Gujarati people is phenomenal. When Prime Minister Modi blessed the newlyweds in Bhavnagar in early November, Congress and the AAP mocked him and called it a gimmick. However, the situation on the pitch is in stark contrast to what the opponents are saying about Brand Modi.

PM Modis’ personal connection to the people of Gujarat could be seen in the way he contacted them. In line with the BJP’s polling strategy, Modi will launch a door-to-door campaign by delivering ballots to people on November 28-29 and December 2-3. Until then, he reportedly addressed 8 major political rallies in the state. . The message inherent in this strategy is to present Modi as the son of the always accessible terroir.

BJP poll strategists did not forget the 99 seats it secured in the 2017 parliamentary election. It was PM Modi who pulled the BJP out of the quagmire and secured victory. The BJP had started working on those 83 seats it lost in 2017. Strengths and weaknesses were identified to wean voters who had drifted away from the party fold. After winning the toughest battle in 2017, the BJP is now aiming for a two-thirds majority thanks to the prime minister’s popularity and personal connection.

The BJP has not forgotten the political impact that the 2017 Gujarat verdict had on the Congress. The big old party had won Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, decisively and a slim majority in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress saw this as signs of its revival ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but that was not the case as the BJP not only managed to turn the tide but won all the seats in Gujarat and Rajasthan. , lost a Congress seat on 29 and 3 to Chhattisgarh. out of 11.

The BJP’s polling strategy in Gujarat aims to hand a complete defeat to the Congress and the AAP and give momentum to its 2024 national elections.

Recent pre-election surveys by various agencies have given the BJP a clear advantage, with some of them predicting that the ruling party will breach the 50% vote mark. These investigations could not have come at a better time for the BJP. He has managed to galvanize his workers and civil servants as he sees the biggest victory in the 2022 elections in Gujarat since he wrested power from Congress 27 years ago.

Gujarat has been the laboratory of the BJP in launching its policies which revolve around the notion of justice for all and appeasement for none. The BJP leadership has hammered home this avowed policy election after election. The opposition failed to shake the Modi brand in Gujarat by shutting down his political juggernaut. Although the BJP has succeeded not only in securing its territory, it has also managed to achieve it at the pan-India level.

His victory in Gujarat will arm the party with much-needed ammunition for the high-octane 2024 general election.

