Trump promotes QAnon memes on Truth Social – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump has spent his morning promoting QAnon-affiliated posts on social media, bolstering a theory that a global cabal of pedophiles is controlling the world and pursuing immortality by extracting child hormones.

Donald Trump is asking the country to make him the next president of the United States.

After the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to block the House from accessing his tax returns, Trump went on a “Truth Social” posting spree late Tuesday night that continued into early Wednesday morning. Trump, who appointed three Supreme Court justices while president, accused the Court of having “lost its honor, prestige and position” and becoming “nothing more than a political body, our country by paying the price”. In addition to castigating the court’s refusal to act as an arm of his personal whims, Trump has promoted and reposted various memes and videos with clear references to the Qanon conspiracy theory.

The QAnon conspiracy argues that Trump is a deity-like figure sent to rid the United States of its governing cabal of satanic pedophiles. In some versions of the conspiracy theory, Trump’s “storm” will take the form of martial law and mass arrests of his political opponents. The memes repeatedly referenced “Q+”, a nickname believers gave the former president.

This isn’t the first time Trump has made overtures to QAnon believers, who make up some of the most dedicated factions of his supporter base. In August, he participated in a spree of over 60 Truth Social posts that heavily referenced QAnon and 4chan content. As president, he repeatedly refused to expose the plot, and slogans and even music associated with the sectarian movement became staples of his public events. Tendency

The former president’s advisers have expressed confusion over exactly why Trump likes to tangle with QAnon. Rolling Stone reported in September that sources close to the president could not determine the exact reason, but that “sometimes [he] mentions that getting people to like you is hilarious [in the media] so mad when you see him touch Q’s shit… But to be fair he says they’re some of his biggest fans, which, you know, is his thing.

Trump launched his official campaign for the 2024 presidential election earlier this month. For much less fanfare and adulation than he had hoped. Rolling Stone reported that Trump was outright trying to bully his allies into endorsing his campaign, and is furious that some prominent officials want him to stay away from Georgia’s runoff election. As the former president faces a presidential primary likely to include strong challenges within his party, throwing red meat at his most rabid supporters is one of the ways Trump is looking to solidify his base.

