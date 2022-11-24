Erdogan says meeting with Assad in Syria is ‘possible’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown renewed interest in a possible meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as Ankara steps up efforts to threaten a ground operation against Syrian Kurdish groups.

“Ameeting with Assadis possible. There is no resentment or bitterness in politics, Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday. Sooner or later we will take action.

His statement marks the second of its kind in the space of two weeks as Ankara threatens to add ground operations in northern Syria to its ongoing air campaign. But for this step, Turkey needs the blessing of Moscow, which has long pressed Ankara and Damascus to mend their ties.

“It’s just essential, Russia’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, was quoted by Russian news agency TASS on Wednesday. Because these two countries are neighbors and they should be friends.

Erdogan’s diplomatic foray came as part of Ankara’s multi-pronged push following the November 13 Istanbul bombing aimed at increasing pressure on both Russia and the United States. As the Turkish armed forces have launched a massive air campaign against Syrian Kurdish groups, Erdogan has intensified the rhetoric against Washington and Moscow.

The forces that assured us that the areas they control in Syria would pose no threat to our country, were unable to keep promisessaid Erdogan, in an apparent reference to the United States and Russia.

Earlier in the week, Erdogan criticized Russia for fail in one’s responsibilityto eliminate terrorists in northern Syria as part of a deal struck between Ankara and Moscow in 2019.

Turkey has blamed the Istanbul attack, which left six dead and dozens injured, on the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The group denied any involvement in the attack.

The retaliatory Turkish airstrikes, which began early Sunday Turkish time, targeted SDF-held areas in northern Syria, hitting several sites, including an SDF base located next to the main US military base. in Kobani, known for hosting US diplomatic delegations.

Erdogan reiterated the threat of a ground incursion today. As we continue our relentless air campaign, we will strike hard at terrorists from the ground when it is most convenient for us,” he told his party members. He listed the targets as Tell Rifaat, Manbij and Kobani without identifying them at any time. Frame.

Turkey needs Russia’s agreement for a possible ground incursion, but Moscow’s cautious tone has dampened such a prospect. Lavrentyev said today that Russia had been in close contact with Turkey to prevent further escalation.

Similar warnings have also been echoed by Washington. The Pentagon has called for a immediate de-escalation tuesday. Today, US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helda telephone conversationwith his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on recent developments, an official Turkish reading said.

Last spring, Ankara suspended its incursion plans in the absence of a green light from Washington and Moscow despite acute threats from Erdogan and other government officials. Iran also strongly opposed the Turkish incursion.

Erdogan then hinted at a possible rapprochement in August, publicly announcing that ousting Assad was no longer his government’s goal in Syria. Yet Ankara then took a step back with Ibrahim Kalin, a senior presidential adviser, saying there was no political basis for a possible meeting between the two leaders.

The Syrian government describes the Turkish military presence in Syria as an occupation and asks Turkey to withdraw from the territories it controls.

Lavrentyev’s remarks on Wednesday could mark a change in the “political field”.

I think the signs and signals there indicate that Turkey and Syria are ready to meet halfway,” the envoy said, speaking on the sidelines of the so-called Astana talks, a trilateral mechanism involving Russia, Turkey and Iran aimed at finding a political solution to the Syrian civil war.Moscow and Tehran back Damascus in the conflict, while Turkey backs Syrian rebels fighting to overthrow the Syrian government.

While the Istanbul attack further stoked the already high anti-refugee sentiment in Turkey, Erdogan’s olive branch towards Assad was also backed by his de facto political ally and Nationalist Movement Party leader Turkey. extreme right (MHP) Devlet Bahceli.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bahceli also called forlaunch of bilateral talkswith the Assad government, to form a common front against terrorist organizations.