PM Modi to address the closing ceremony of the one-year celebrations of Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birthday in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the one-year celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Barphukan on Friday morning at Vigyan Bhawan here in the nation’s capital.

The Prime Minister has consistently strived to honor unsung heroes in a dignified manner. With this in mind, the country is celebrating 2022 as the year of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan.

The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by former President Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.

Lachit Barphukan (1622-1672) was the famous general of the Ahom kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever growing ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Lachit Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 and inflicted a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals.

The heroic fight of Lachit Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats in the history of our country. Lachit Barphukan is revered as one of India’s greatest military heroes.

The week-long celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the birth of General Ahom Lachit Barphukan began Friday in Guwahati with various men and women in uniform taking part in a parade to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice he displayed in thwarting forces Mughals.

The final leg of the celebrations takes place in the nation’s capital – Vigyaan Bhawan – from November 23-25.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opened an exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the main guest.

Bringing war hero Lachit Barphukan Sarma to a wider audience in the nation’s capital on a grand scale is part of the Assam government’s efforts to perpetuate the sacred memory of the warrior inside and outside the state. (ANI)