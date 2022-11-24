President Alvi to meet Imran Khan after government selects new COAS





The PML-N led federal government has announced the new Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS) and the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chosen Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the next Pakistan Army Chief and also appointed Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as CJCSC. The summary was also sent to the Head of PTI and President, Dr. Arif Alvi, for endorsement.

However, reports are emerging that the President – a senior member of the PTI – left for Lahore today to meet former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to discuss the summary conveyed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding appointments to COAS and CJCSC.

PTI chairman Imran Khan had previously claimed that the chairman, Dr Arif Alvi, would definitely consult with him as soon as the summary of the appointment of the next army chief reached his office.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will definitely consult me ​​on the Army Chief’s nomination summary and make a decision in accordance with the law and the Constitution. I am the leader of the party to which Dr. Alvi belongs, he remarked.

Meanwhile, the president said he would take the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs regarding the appointment of COAS. In a conversation with his close aides, President Alvi said he could not create obstacles in the long-awaited process.

I don’t have the legal power to stop the Prime Minister’s advice; I have never interfered in state affairs, President Alvi said.

As the new appointments were announced, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that the appointment of the army chief and co-chairman-in-chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was a “test” for PTI President Imran Khan.

The advice went to President Alvi. Now it’s up to Imran Khan to test whether he wants to strengthen the country’s defense institution or make it controversial, Asif said in a tweet.

It is also a test for President Alvi whether he will follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice. As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts,” Asif added in his tweet today.

