Pakistan appoints new army chief as conflict with Imran Khan deepens





(Bloomberg) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has named General Asim Munir as Pakistan’s next army chief, a move that could harden former prime minister Imran Khan’s opposition to the government and stoke his clash with the government. ‘army.

Khan, who as prime minister had removed Munir from the role of intelligence chief, would see the appointment as a possible obstacle to his bid to force a snap election.

Khan had instead sought a snap poll that would allow the new government – ​​presumably led by his party – to choose the army chief. The appointment is significant because the institution wields outsized influence on the country’s politics, having directly ruled the nuclear-armed nation for about half of its history since its inception in 1947.

Indication of Khan’s thinking could come as early as Saturday, when he is due to hold a protest rally against the government. Any worsening of the political crisis risks further delaying the disbursement of an International Monetary Fund loan and spooking investors ahead of the redemption of a dollar bond in December.

The new leader and senior military leaders are likely to struggle to manage Khan’s populism and popularity as it could return him to power in the 2023 election, according to Kamran Bokhari, director of analytical development at the New Lines Institution for Strategic. & Policy based in Washington. .

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Munirs’ appointment on Twitter on Thursday. President Arif Alvi, who belongs to the Khans party, signed the decision, state media reported, citing Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Munir will serve a three-year term replacing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose extended six-year term ends on November 29.

The president’s quick endorsement shows Khan wants to resolve his differences with the military, said Shaista Tabassum, head of the international relations department at the University of Karachi. But the differences run so deep that it will take some time for both sides to reconcile.

Khan had led a kind of rebellion against the army, she said. I don’t see a fix in the near future.

Earlier this month, the former cricket star named Sharif and a general in the military intelligence wing responsible for a shooting at a public gathering which left him injured in the leg. The army and the Prime Minister had denied the accusation.

Markets reacted cautiously to the announcement. The KSE-100 index gained as much as 0.3% to 42,994.2. Pakistan’s 7.375% 2031 dollar bond was indicated up 0.2 cents to trade at 32.6 cents on the dollar while the rupee traded flat.

Investors were a little concerned about potential delays in securing approval from chairmen, said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities Ltd., in Karachi.

Munir currently serves at Army Headquarters as Quartermaster General, overseeing the supply of all military units. Besides the ISI, he also headed the military intelligence department. He served under the direct command of the Bajwa in the often troubled northern regions bordering Afghanistan, China and India.

Khan’s attempts to control military promotions have been at the root of recent political tensions in Pakistan. Late last year, he publicly opposed Bajwa’s choice to lead the nations spy agency, expressing his support for one of his own allies keeping him in the role. The army chief was ultimately successful, but the incident sowed the seeds for the Khans’ ousting some six months later.

The new military leader will also face a rekindled debate over the institution’s role in the nation with a history of civilian rulers toppled by the military.

–With help from Ismail Dilawar and Faseeh Mangi.

(Updates with the approval of the presidents)

