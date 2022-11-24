Mamata Banerjee to attend G20 meeting in Delhi convened by Prime Minister Modi on December 5





New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she would attend a meeting for the G20 summit to be hosted by India next year, PTI news agency reported. The meeting was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to take place on December 5 in the nation’s capital. Banerjee, however, said she would attend the meeting as Trinamool Congress President and not as Bengal’s Chief Minister, the report added. “I will travel to New Delhi on December 5 to attend the Prime Minister’s meeting,” Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly. Will travel to Delhi on December 5 to attend the G20 meeting convened by PM: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2022 The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. At the G20 summit in Bali this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed the G20 chairmanship by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The summit held in the Indonesian province of Bali on 15-16 November saw world leaders share center stage as they discussed key issues of global concern under the theme “Recover together, Recover more strong”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders and briefed them on the evolving G20 priorities in India. ALSO READ: Delhi’s Jama Masjid prohibits entry for women coming alone or with friends. Check details The meeting was also seen as significant as it brought US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping together on the world stage amid growing tension over Hong Kong, the Covid pandemic and Taiwan. The Group of 20 includes the following nations and regions: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/mamata-banerjee-to-participate-in-g20-meet-in-delhi-called-by-pm-modi-on-december-5-1565435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos