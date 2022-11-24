War in Ukraine: Boris Johnson dismisses the behavior of France, Germany and Italy just before the conflict





the essential

Boris Johnson indicated that several European countries had adopted a highly questionable position, including France, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, between denial and a desire not to get involved.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced the behavior of several European countries, including France, approaching war in Ukraine. “BoJo” confided on Wednesday November 23 on CNN Portugalexplaining in particular that France had been “in denial until the last moment” concerning the possibility that Russia would attack the kyiv regime. “It was a huge shock, we could see the tactical groups of Russian battalions amassing, but some countries had very different assessments”, according to the former head of the British government. Read also :

VIDEO. A Briton is awakened by the police and comes face to face with Boris Johnson in his living room France takes it for its rank This position was admitted by the Chief of Defense Staff (CEMA), General Thierry Burkhard, at the start of the conflict, as reported at the time. The world “The Americans said that the Russians were going to attack, they were right. Our services thought rather that the conquest of Ukraine would have a monstrous cost and that the Russians had other options”. The head of French military intelligence, General Eric Vidaud, also resigned on March 31 at the request of the CEMA, probably following the French inability to foresee this conflict. Germany and Italy denounced But France is not the only one in the dock: Germany would have liked, in a pragmatic logic, a Ukrainian defeat, according to Boris Johnson. “The German point of view was that if this were to happen, it would be a disaster. So it was better that this all ended quickly and that Ukraine folded,” BoJo says. “All kinds of solid economic reasons” supported this approach, explains the former Prime Minister. “I couldn’t support that, it was a disastrous way to look at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt that,” says Boris Johnson. Germany has denied and German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit quipped about Boris Johnson’s “special relationship with the truth”. “We know the highly entertaining former Prime Minister always has a unique connection to the truth. This case is no exception either.” \ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddea Government Spokesperson @RegSprecher reject @BorisJohnsonon Germany’s position regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine. — Miguel Berger (@GermanAmbUK) November 23, 2022 Mario Draghi, in power in Italy at the start of the conflict, is also accused by Boris Johnson, who reports that the leader said he was “unable to support the position we were taking”, given his dependence on Russian raw materials. While BoJo did not spare his allies, he nevertheless indicated that “the European Union has behaved brilliantly” since the start of the war, with massive support from kyiv. “I pay tribute to the way the EU has acted. They have been united,” said Boris Johnson in particular.

