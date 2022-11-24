Bushra Bibi’s Ring, Corruption… Why Is Imran Khan Afraid of New Pakistani Army Chief, Know the Story





Islamabad: Pakistani government Shahbaz Sharif has announced the appointment of a new army chief after several days of political drama and civil war situation in the country. Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir will be the new head of the Pakistani army. This is the same Asim Munir to whom former Prime Minister Imran Khan voiced a strong objection. Imran Khan fears that Asim Munir will reveal the corruption of him and his wife Bushra Bibi as before. Along with this, he may become the biggest obstacle to becoming prime minister again. Not only that, now Imran Khan has started trying to stop the deployment of Asim Munir with the help of President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. It is thought that Arif Alvi, close to Imran Khan, could postpone the assignment of Asim Munir for a few days so that a constitutional crisis arises. Earlier, Pakistani Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said in a tweet that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Asim Munir as the new army chief using his constitutional powers. The order for this deployment was sent to President Arif Alvi. Of the 6 names sent by the army, Asim Munir was in the lead in terms of seniority. Pulwama’s mastermind, Asim Munir, became Pakistan’s new army chief, Doval did it straight over the phone. All eyes are on Imran Khan and President Alvi. Now everyone has their eyes on Imran Khan and President Alvi. Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif said now was the time for Imran to test whether he wanted to bolster the military or make it controversial. It is also a test for President Alvi. Now we have to see if he (Imran) accepts political advice or prefers constitutional and legal advice.

Lieutenant General Asim Munir has extensive military experience. Asim Munir was the Gunjawala corps commander. Munir was the head of the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency ISI from October 2018 to June 2019. This short tenure had raised many eyebrows. Imran Khan was also involved in this. Indeed, Asim Munir had denounced the corruption of Bushra Bibi, the mysterious wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Along with this, Munir had also warned Imran Khan about Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah. Pakistan Army panicked by Indian Army statement on action in PoK, calls for peace Apart from that, he had also told that First Lady Bushra was not behaving in line with her position. Moreover, Imran Khan wanted Asim Munir to work outside the constitution during his tenure as ISI leader, which he rejected. For this reason, Imran Khan was furious and he demanded Bajwa to have him removed very soon.

Imran had made his close general Faiz the leader of the ISI in place of Munir. General Faiz helped him gain all sorts of political advantages by buying deputies. This is the reason why Imran Khan wanted to make General Faiz the leader of the army. General Faiz’s name was also on the list of 6 people who were to be appointed army chief.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsdayexpress.com/world/bushra-bibis-ring-corruption-why-is-imran-khan-afraid-of-pakistans-new-army-chief-know-the-story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos