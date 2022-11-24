PM Modi hails Goa government moves towards development at Rozgar Mela of the state

New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Goa government for its move to provide jobs to young people through the distribution of appointment letters to new recruits and said several state departments including the police will hire more In the coming months.

The Prime Minister said that this measure will strengthen the police force in Goa, further improving the comfort of the people, especially the tourists.

“Many young people will be receiving appointment letters in droves today in various Goa government departments. I have been told that in the coming months there will be recruitment in other departments including Goa Police This will further strengthen the Goa Police Force and facilitate improvement in the field of security for citizens, especially tourists,” Prime Minister Modi said via video message to Goa rozgar mela.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the organization of the Rozgar Mela in the BJP-ruled states at the state level.

“For the past few weeks, rozgar mela have been held continuously in different states of the country. The central government also gives jobs to thousands of young people every month in the Indian government through the rozgar mela. I am happy that wherever there are BJP governments, dual engine governments, state governments are also organizing such rozgar mela at their own level,” he said.

Detailing the development work undertaken by the Center in Goa, the Prime Minister said that the government had invested thousands of crores of rupees for the development of the state over the past eight years.

“The new airport built at Mopa at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore is also going to be inaugurated soon. Thousands of people from Goa have gotten employment in the works related to the construction of this airport. Likewise, the connectivity projects and infrastructure projects going on in Goa today have also provided job opportunities for the youths of Goa. The vision of Swayampoorna Goa is to improve basic amenities in Goa as well as improve infrastructure in the state,” he said.

Highlighting Goa’s master plan and tourism policy, Prime Minister Modi said that the state government has also prepared a new master plan for the development of Goa.

“Because of this, new opportunities have been created to invest in the tourism sector and to increase employment in large numbers,” he said.

“Steps are also being taken to give economic strength to rural areas of Goa and to increase employment in traditional agriculture. Farmers producing paddy, fruit processing, coconut, jute and spices are linked to self-help groups. All these efforts are creating many new employment and self-employment opportunities in Goa,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Addressing a message to the newly appointed on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that they should work for the development of Goa as well as the country till 2047.

“Today I would like to say one more thing to the young people who have been receiving date letters in Goa. Now the most important 25 years of your life will begin. You now have the New India goal of 2047 with the development of Goa. You have to work for the development of Goa as well as for the development of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister had launched the concept of Rozgar Mela centrally on Dhanteras. This was the start of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government. Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas governments of Gujarat, JK and Maharashtra, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits, recently . (ANI)