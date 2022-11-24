Politics
Turkey cuts rates by 150 basis points and ends an easing cycle
An electronic board displays information about exchange rates at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, August 29, 2022.
Nicole Tung | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Turkey’s central bank on Thursday cut interest rates by 150 basis points to 9% and decided to end its monetary policy easing cycle, citing heightened inflation risks.
The CBRT [Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey] has been under constant pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to continue cutting rates despite soaring inflation, which hit 85.5% year-on-year in October as food and energy prices continued to soar.
“Given the growing risks to global demand, the Committee assessed the current policy rate as adequate and decided to end the rate cut cycle that began in August,” the central bank said in a statement.
Erdogan continued to insist that raising interest rates, in agreement with central banks around the world, would harm the Turkish economy, an insistence which economists say has caused a significant devaluation of lira and drives up inflation. The president has repeatedly stated his goal of bringing the country’s interest rate down to single digits by the end of this year.
“While the negative consequences of supply constraints in some sectors, particularly staple food, have been mitigated by the strategic solutions facilitated by Trkiye, the upward trend in producer and consumer prices continues. internationally,” the central bank said.
“The effects of high global inflation on inflation expectations and international financial markets are being closely watched. In addition, central banks in advanced economies point out that the rise in inflation could last longer than expected due to high energy prices, imbalances between supply and demand, and rigidities in labor markets,” he added.
The CBRT is reviewing its policy framework, focusing on the “delivery” of its financial system and said in its report on Thursday that it would “continue to use all available instruments” as part of this strategy until that “strong indicators point to a permanent decline in inflation and the medium-term objective of 5% is achieved.”
“The stability of the general price level will promote macroeconomic stability and financial stability thanks to the decline in the country risk premium, the continued reversal of currency substitution and the upward trend in foreign exchange reserves, and the sustained decline in financing costs,” the CBRT said.
“It would create a viable basis for investment, production and employment to continue to grow in a healthy and sustainable way.”
It is a story of rupture. Please come back for more.
