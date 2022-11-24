Pakistan appoints Asim Munir new leader of powerful army





Pakistan chooses top general as new army chief Munir is former head of country’s main intelligence agency Appointment coincides with tensions over ousted Prime Minister Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Pakistan on Thursday named Lt. Gen. Asim Munir to lead its army, an organization that plays a hugely influential role in governing the nuclear-armed nation.

Munir, who previously headed Pakistan’s two powerful spy agencies, will replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire later this month after a six-year term, the defense ministry said. Read more

Munir’s appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and former prime minister Imran Khan, who accuses the military of playing a role in his ousting earlier this year and has since led anti-government protests.

“It is based on merit, the law and in accordance with the constitution,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters after announcing Munir’s appointment.

The military has historically played a huge role in domestic and foreign policy, and Munir’s appointment could impact Pakistan’s fragile democracy, its relations with neighbors India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, as well as its pivot to China or the United States.

Munir is the 17th army chief since Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947, a period that has seen almost twice as many prime ministers in office. He was quartermaster general – in charge of supplying the entire army – and served in a disputed area with India that borders China, as well as Saudi Arabia’s main financial backer.

‘POLICY GAME’

Little is known about Munir’s views on foreign policy, but he is seen as close to outgoing leader Bajwa, who has actively sought to mend frosty relations with Washington and pushed for better relations with rival India. , with which he even renewed a ceasefire agreement last year.

Domestically, Bajwa has also pledged to keep the military out of national politics, but analysts remain skeptical.

“The military continues to be in the game of politics,” said author and political analyst Ayesha Siddiqa. “Munir will now have to find a way to lead a hybrid government without being unnecessarily visible.”

Khan, who was injured in a gun attack earlier this month during anti-government protests, is the latest in a long list of civilian leaders to blame the army for ousting him from the power. These include Nawaz Sharif, the longest serving prime minister who was in power for a total of 9 years across three terms.

The military denied any involvement in Khan’s ouster.

Khan has planned a protest rally on Saturday in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, home to the army headquarters, as part of his campaign for a snap election. He plans to march to the capital, Islamabad, from Rawalpindi.

“Munir faces two immediate challenges: restoring public confidence in an army that has suffered significant blows in popularity, and working to reduce tensions between the government and Imran Khan,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

“It will help (Pakistan’s) external relations as it shows that Pakistan is making an effort to restore political stability,” Kugelman added. “These are all good signs for Pakistan’s partners, who want to see more stability.”

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Asif Shahzad; Editing by Neil Fullick, Miral Fahmy and Gareth Jones

