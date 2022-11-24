Reviews | Why Imran Khan can’t outrun the Pakistani military





From shortly after the birth of Pakistan in 1947, generals ensured the elimination of hardline politicians who tried to challenge the military either through a coup or by facilitating the election of obedient elected officials.

Mr Khan has played his part in fiercely accusing elder Mr Sharif and his family of corruption and seeking to be removed not through elections but through legal investigations and prosecutions. After Mr. Sharifs was sacked for corruption in 2017, a loose justice system disqualified him from holding public office and imprisoned him for concealment of assets and lack of honesty despite the absence of convincing evidence that he abused his position for personal gain.

In the 2018 elections, Mr Khans’ party was seen as the military’s favourite. The independent press was gagged, and there were allegations of rigging and ample evidence that the Pakistani military intervened to help Mr Khan win. During his first three years in office, Mr Khan spoke happily of being on the same page as Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and helped him with a second three-year term as army chief.

Mr. Khan’s tenure has been defined by a disregard for civil liberties and the independent press, the prosecution of his opponents and ignorance of the procedures of parliamentary democracy. He failed to improve the economy, inflation rose, and the International Monetary Fund halted funding after his government refused to meet its commitments.

His foreign policy fared no better. Pakistan’s most important relations, with the United States, Saudi Arabia and China, remained frosty during his tenure. President Biden did not even make a usual phone call to Mr. Khan after the start of his term. Projects in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have remained more or less stalled.

In February 2019, Mr Khan hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his first visit outside the Middle East following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. In September 2019, Mr Khan announced his intention to team up with Malaysia and the sworn enemy of Prince Mohammed of Turkey after the murder of Khashoggi to create a television network to fight Islamophobia and organize a leaders’ summit. from Muslim countries to Malaysia in December. The plans have soured relations with Saudi Arabia, a major donor, forcing Mr Khan to step down.

In addition to his governance failures, in October 2021 Mr Khan committed the cardinal sin of interfering in the decisions of military personnel. He sought to prevent the appointment of a new chief for the ISI, as Mr Khan would have favored the continuation of the outgoing spy chief, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

