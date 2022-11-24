Writer E. Jean Carroll files second battery, libel suit against Donald Trump





1/2

Donald Trump (L) is pictured with E. Jean Carroll (R) at a party in the late 1980s. Carroll’s lawyers followed through on a promise to file a new lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving. U.S. District Court File Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) – Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her have followed through on a promise to file a second lawsuit against the former president over Thanksgiving.

E. Jean Carroll, a journalist and advice columnist, previously sued Trump for defamation, but revealed last week that she would file a new lawsuit to include an assault complaint centered on a recent state law. of New York, the Adult Survivors Act, which authorizes sexual relations. assault victims to bring a civil action even after the statute of limitations has passed.

“Dear friends, tonight, minutes after midnight, we filed a rape complaint against the former president,” Carroll wrote in a message to his readers on his newsletter website Substack.

“The new suit may ruin the former president’s Thanksgiving, but it will be nourishing for all the women who have ever been grabbed, groped, harassed, pinched, pushed, assaulted, smeared or dragged through the mud by a man powerful.”

Trump was finally deposed as a witness in Carroll’s first case in October and closing arguments are due to begin in January ahead of a trial.

Carroll included a copy of the retrial in her post, in which she detailed her allegations of assault by the former president when he allegedly raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York in the mid-1990s .

“About 27 years ago, playful banter at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store on New York’s Fifth Avenue took a dark turn when defendant Donald J. Trump seized plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, l ‘forced her against a locker room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder and raped her,’ the lawsuit read.

“Afterwards, Carroll confided in two close friends. One urged her to report the crime to the police, but the other warned her that Trump would ruin her life and livelihood if she was pointing it out. Carroll chose silence – and remained silent for more than two decades.”

Detailing the alleged rape, Carroll’s attorneys wrote in the retrial that she left work and went to the luxury department store one evening in fall 1995 or spring 1996 and prepared to leave the store empty-handed as Trump arrived. the door through which she exited.

“Trump immediately recognized Carroll on sight. They had met at least once before and had long traveled in the same New York media circles,” the lawsuit reads, which included a photo of the two pictured together at a party. previous in the 1980s.

Trump then allegedly grabbed Carroll to keep him from leaving the store, according to the lawsuit.

“Hey, you’re that counselor!” Trump allegedly told Carroll, who the lawsuit said was “striked by her childlike beauty.”

Carroll reportedly replied, “Hey, you’re that real estate mogul!” before Trump invited Carroll to advise him while looking for a gift for someone else.

“Carroll was surprised but delighted that Trump wanted her opinion. She stayed, imagining the funny stories she might tell later,” the lawsuit reads.

Trump reportedly turned down several gift ideas, including hats and handbags, before suggesting he buy lingerie and insisting that Carroll wear a lilac-gray bodysuit.

“Carroll replied that he should try it on himself, adding that it was his color. Trump and Carroll walked back and forth, teasing each other about who should try on the bodysuit,” the lawsuit states.

Suddenly, Trump allegedly grabbed her arm and “maneuvered” her into a dressing room where he entered with her and closed the door.

“Immediately, Trump lunged at Carroll, pushing her against the wall, banging her head quite hard, and putting his mouth to her lips,” the lawsuit states.

“Carroll pushed him away. Completely shocked by Trump’s unexpected attack, Carroll burst out laughing awkwardly. She could barely comprehend the craziness of the situation. She also hoped, at least at first, that this laugh would hurt her ego. and would have him retreat. . But Trump didn’t stop.”

Carroll’s lawyers alleged that Trump then slammed her against the wall and forced her hand under her dress to remove her pantyhose, before forcefully raping her.

“Carroll resisted, struggling to free herself. She tried to stomp on his foot with her high heels. She tried to push him away with her free hand (while holding her purse with the other). Finally, she raised one knee high enough to push it off of her,” the lawsuit read.

“Carroll ran out of the locker room, out of Bergdorf’s and onto Fifth Avenue. The whole attack lasted two to three minutes.”

Carroll’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit that she chose to remain silent to protect herself from threats and lawsuits from Trump, then a powerful New York businessman.

“Towards the end of the 2016 presidential election, Carroll watched in horror as many women offered highly believable (and painfully familiar) accounts of Trump assaulting them,” the lawsuit states.

“Trump responded with insults and denials; the public fractured; and Trump not only won the election, but became more popular with some supporters as a result of the controversy.”

Carroll decided to come forward in 2017 when the #MeToo movement began in response to the revelation that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted women in Hollywood.

“Its aftermath marked a profound shift in how American society responds to accusations of sexual misconduct by powerful men. It suddenly seemed possible that even Trump could be held accountable,” Carroll’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. .

“Carroll is a journalist. She saw a host of women come forward and accuse Trump of sexual assault, only to be disparaged and then dismissed. When she felt she should finally come forward herself, Carroll wanted to make it right differently. She decided to describe Trump’s rape in a book she had already begun writing about her experiences with various men.”

She first made the allegations an excerpt from the book published as an article in New York Magazine in 2019.

Trump has denied the allegations, accusing Carroll of lying with political and financial motivations. Months later, she filed a defamation suit in New York Supreme Court, alleging that Trump’s comments damaged her reputation and caused her significant professional harm and emotional pain.

“Trump’s underlying sexual assault gravely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological damage, loss of dignity and invasion of his privacy. His recent defamatory statement only add to the harm that Carroll had already suffered,” the new lawsuit states. .

“Carroll filed this lawsuit to seek compensation for his injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/11/24/e-jean-carroll-details-alleged-trump-rape-new-battery-lawsuit-thanksgiving/8191669303164/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos