‘Complete nonsense’: Germany rejects Boris Johnson’s claim that Kyiv bows to Moscow

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s claim that Berlin urged Ukraine to retreat at the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war has been forcefully dismissed by Germany. Calling Johnson’s relationship with the truth unique, German Chancellor’s spokesman Olaf Scholz dismissed the former British prime minister’s claims in a recent interview with CNN.

During the interview, Johnson claimed that Germany wanted the war to end quickly, urging Ukraine to fall back. Speaking of Germany’s view on the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said: “The German view was at one point that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better if everything went smoothly. ends quickly and for Ukraine must fold.” He added that Germany had all sorts of economic reasons for this approach. Johnson explained that some European states were hesitant to help Ukraine, but said EU countries later sided with Ukraine.

The German Chancellor’s spokesperson called Borris’ claim utter nonsense. Calling him very entertaining, the German spokesman said: We know that the very entertaining former British Prime Minister still has his own relationship with the truth. Speaking to media on Wednesday, the spokesperson explained how Germany’s support for Ukraine was initiated after the February 27 speech and claimed that the support has been unprecedented both in terms of quality and scope. amount” since then. He added, “I think these very facts contradict those claims.

Johnson claims position of warring European nations’ catastrophic’

In the CNN interview, Johnson claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron was in “denial” about the threat of invasion, and Italy under the Mario Draghi administration made it clear that it “couldn’t help “. Commenting on the French position, Johnson said: Have no doubt that the French have been in denial until the last moment. He further claimed that this position of European countries was disastrous”. I couldn’t argue that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did. do.

Johnson’s claims were similar to that made by Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Germany. In March, Melnyk posted a tweet in which he wrote: On February 14, we warned German politicians: Kyiv could be bombed in the next few days! We urgently need 12,000 anti-tank rockets from Germany. In response: just mockery. So sad. So furious. Summing up the conversation, Johnson applauded the EU for rallying behind Ukraine. He said: “After all my angst, I pay homage to the way the EU is.”