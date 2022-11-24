E Jean Carroll Files New Complaint Against Trump As New York Sexual Abuse Law Goes Into Effect | New York





A New York law that temporarily allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers beyond the statute of limitations for civil actions went into effect Thursday and with it, the first of what could be hundreds of new legal actions.

Among the first complaints filed under the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), signed into law in May by Governor Kathy Hochul, was that of E Jean Carroll, a writer who accused Donald Trump of rape. Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump minutes after the new state law took effect.

Complaints have also been filed against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank by lawyers representing anonymous individuals who accuse the banks of turning a blind eye to the alleged sex trafficking of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in order to generate profits.

The lawsuits, filed separately in a New York court, allege that the Banks knowingly benefited and received things of value for aiding, supporting, facilitating and otherwise providing the most essential service to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking organization.

JPMorgan, the largest US bank, is accused of benefiting financially from its involvement in the alleged Epstein operation by providing financial support from 1998 to August 2013.

Deutsche Bank is accused of knowing it would make millions from its relationship with Epstein. Both actions seek unspecified damages. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal that the complaint was unfounded and that the bank would present its case in court. A spokesperson for JPMorgan in London declined to comment to the Journal.

According to Bradley Edwards, a Florida attorney who figured prominently in exposing Epstein’s alleged crimes and seeking financial restitution from Epstein’s $577 million estate, Epstein and his co-conspirators are not could not have been victims without the help of wealthy people and financial institutions.

The class action lawsuit against JPMorgan also names Jes Staley, a former director of private bank JPMorgans, who was forced to resign as chief executive of Barclays after UK regulators shared with Barclays the preliminary findings of their investigation into what he told the Barclays board. about his relationship with the disgraced financier.

Staley ensured that Epstein and his illegal sex abuse organization were absolutely protected by the bank, according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 24. Staley’s attorneys declined to comment, according to the Wall Street Journal. Bloomberg noted that none of the allegations against Staley in the lawsuit have been publicly proven.

In the case of E Jean Carrolls v. Trump, the former Elle columnist seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, loss of dignity and damage to reputation.

Carroll first made this claim in a 2019 book, claiming that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store in 1995 or 1996. Trump responded to the books’ allegations by saying that it was not never could have happened because Carroll wasn’t my type.

His remarks led Carroll to bring a libel suit against him, but that lawsuit has been stalled in appeals courts as judges decide whether he is protected from prosecution for comments made while he was president.

In her new claims, Carroll argues Trump committed battery when he forcibly raped and groped her and defamed her when he denied raping her last month.

Trump’s underlying sexual assault severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological damage, loss of dignity and invasion of his privacy, the suit alleges, adding: His recent defamatory statement n only added to the damage Carroll had already suffered.

Carrolls’ lawyer Roberta Kaplan told a court hearing that her client intends to hold Donald Trump responsible not only for defaming her, but also for sexually assaulting her, which he did years ago in a lodge at Bergdorf Goodman.

Trump, who has denied the allegations against him, said in a statement that Carroll had completely made up a story that I had met her at the doors of that crowded New York department store and, within minutes, had her. fainted. It’s a hoax and a lie, like all the other hoaxes that have been played to me over the past seven years.

The lawsuits against JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Carroll could be the first of dozens of new suits to be filed through New York’s legal window. A previous two-year window, the Child Victims Act 2019, saw cases brought that would otherwise have exceeded the statute of limitations, including Virginia Giuffres settling the claim against Prince Andrew.

Hundreds of lawsuits could now be filed, many by women who claim they were assaulted by co-workers, prison guards or medical providers, in part because it allows an institution like a hospital or prison to be held responsible.

I think there will be very interesting cases that will happen in employment cases where powerful men, who were supervising women or monitoring women, sexually assaulted them and they can hold their abuser accountable but also their employers, attorney Doug Wigdor, who has represented women in many high-profile civil and criminal lawsuits of the #MeToo era, told CNN.

The previous window, which limited new claims to child sexual abuse cases, produced nearly 11,000 claims, a spokesperson for the New York State Office of Courts Administration told CNN. . It was estimated that claims against the New York State prison system could include 750 women alleging sexual assault.

The New York City Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement that it has zero tolerance for sexual abuse, sexual harassment and unauthorized relationships.

New lawsuits are also planned on behalf of about 40 women who claim they were unlawfully sexually abused by former Columbia University gynecologist Dr. Robert Hadden. About 150 claims against the gynecologist have already been settled.

Hadden was convicted in 2016 of sex-related charges in state court. He is due to stand trial next year on federal charges of abusing female patients for two decades. He pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/24/trump-e-jean-carroll-files-new-rape-lawsuit-new-york The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos