Imran ordered a pint of milk in a nightclub: Wasim Akram remembers a funny story | locust





Sports people often create great memories while playing the game and especially if they are teammates, the experiences go even further. Former Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram and Imran Khan were teammates when the Asian nation won the World Cup in 1992. While Wasim was a future swing bowler, Imran was the team captain and an established all-around player in world cricket.

In an interaction with The Grade Cricketer, Akram recalled a fond memory when he went to a nightclub in London, with skipper Imran. Sharing the funny anecdote, the fast bowler revealed how Imran ordered a pint of milk from the club because he didn’t drink alcohol.

For me, it was (partying) fun. I was young and Imran said let’s go to a nightclub. He called me to my room. I said, yes skipper, I’m ready. We went to a nightclub in Kings Cross (London). He walked in and people recognized him,” Akram recalled.

“He ordered a pint of milk because he’s never had a drink in his life. They offered him milk in a nightclub! There was a queue of all girls to shake hands with him. ‘Imran. I just said, ‘That’s great,’ he added.

Today, Akram and Imran are world-renowned legends of the game and former cricketers. In the 1992 World Cup final against England, Akram was player of the match as he scalped three important wickets including Sir Ian Botham’s and also scored a quick shot 33 from just 18 balls . Meanwhile, Imran was this team’s top scorer as he hit 72 of 110 balls to help Pakistan score 249/6 in 50 overs.

Playing for Pakistan, Imran took 544 wickets and scored over 7500 runs in international cricket. While Akram scalped 916 wickets and scored over 6500 runs in Tests and ODIs together.

