Why Republican donors on Wall Street are abandoning Donald Trump





WALL STREET turns its back on Donald Trump. In recent days, financiers who had given hundreds of millions to the Republican Party have publicly withdrawn their support for the former president. On Nov. 16, Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of Blackstone, a private equity firm, said he would back someone from a new generation of Republicans in 2024. On the same day, Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers said the party needed a new Face. Ken Griffin, managing director of Citadel, a hedge fund, was the most outspoken. On November 15, he called Mr. Trump a triple loser and announced his support for Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. Why are donors abandoning the former president and how much will it matter?

The mixed performance of the parties in the November 8 midterm elections is an important factor. Republican donors blame Mr Trump for the failure of a widely expected red wave to materialize. The party took the House of Representatives by a slim margin and failed to regain the Senate after Mr Trump’s candidates backed major races in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania. It wasn’t the first time the former president had stumbled, either. As well as losing the presidency in 2020, Republicans also lost the Senate in 2021 (after a runoff in Georgia) and the House in 2018, hence Mr. Griffins’ epithet for Mr. Trump.

Wall Street money men and Mr. Trump have always had a marriage of convenience, says Reed Galen, a former Republican strategist. Although they sometimes found Mr. Trump’s rhetoric off-putting, they believed pro-Wall Street Republicans would be elected to Congress after him. That has largely paid off, but many financiers are now worried that Mr Trump’s anti-trade, anti-immigrant populism has bolstered the parties’ skeptical wing. For it’s not just Mr. Trump who’s shunning Reagan’s free-market capitalism these days. Mr. DeSantis and JD Vance, the Trump-backed senator-elect from Ohio, have waged culture wars against Disney and big tech.

Yet being shunned by Wall Street may not have a decisive impact on whether former presidents run for re-election in 2024. Many financiers favor Democratic presidential candidates anyway, in part because their industry is concentrated in deep blue cities, primarily New York. And Mr. Trump triumphed without the money of the financiers before. In the 2016 Republican primary, he received no money from Mr. Griffin or Mr. Schwarzman, or most other major GOP donors. By February of that year, Mr. Trump had spent just $10 million on TV ads. Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas, spent twice that amount; Jeb Bush, a former governor of Florida, spent more than eight times as much. Mr. Trump has turned his campaign’s financial troubles into a populist badge of honor, promising to end the pay-for-play policy and attacking Mr. Bush for catering to special interests. He won on the backs of a loyal army of small donors. Its unpredictability fueled media coverage: it was actually free publicity.

Mr. Trump has already amassed a treasure trove of around $100 million to fight the 2024 primary. He is still hugely popular with the Republican base. His chosen candidates have won 91% of open primary races for midterms, and four of the ten Trump-backed challengers have knocked out incumbent Republicans. Although donors may be cold-blooded after midterms, his popularity will make some reluctant to endorse another candidate. Despite Wall Street’s reservations, it’s still Mr. Trump’s primary election to lose.

