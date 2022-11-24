Wasim Akram recalls partying with ex-Pak captain





Wasim Akram remembers partying with Imran Khan at a nightclub. Photo: PTI/IANS

HIGHLIGHTS

Wasim Akram recalled partying with Imran Khan in London. Imran was the captain of Akram during his playing days. Imran captained Pakistan to win the title in the 1992 World Cup. One of the best all-around players of his time, Imran Khan is probably the greatest player to have played for Pakistan. Imran could contribute equally with bat and ball. Add to that his skills as a captain. In 1992, Imran propelled Pakistan to a World Cup victory in Australia. Wasim Akram was one of the players who enjoyed huge success under Imran. It was Akram who scalped 2 key wickets in the semi-finals to propel the Men in Green into the final. Akram, who continues to have a close bond with Imran, recalled a hilarious incident when they went to a nightclub in London.

Speaking to The Grade Cricketer, Akram revealed that people recognized Imran and there was a separate queue of girls to meet the versatile star.

For me, it was (partying) fun. I was young and Imran said let’s go to a nightclub. He called me to my room. I said, yes skipper, I’m ready. We went to a nightclub in Kings Cross (London). He walked in and people recognized him. He ordered a pint of milk because he’s never had a drink in his life. They gave him milk in a nightclub! There was a queue of all girls to shake Imran’s hand. I just said “that’s great”, he said.

Imran was one of the most popular cricketers of his time and no doubt he had a fan among women too. Imran didn’t play for Pakistan after the World Cup.

He joined politics after retiring from cricket and became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. He resigned as Prime Minister of Pak in April this year.

Speaking of Akram, the veteran cricketer is a part-time commentator, cricket pundit, and coach. He does commentary in a few series and is often seen sharing his insights on news channels. He has worked as a coach at IPL and PSL.

