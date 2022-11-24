Boris Johnson: France never believed in war





Since the war in Ukraine broke out, the West has reacted forcefully with sanctions, humanitarian aid to Ukraine and several shipments of war material. But just before the outbreak of war, it was not self-evident that European countries were united. So says former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with CNN Portugal. Johnson claims, among other things, that France, which at the time of the outbreak of the war held the position of spokesperson for the EU, lived in total denial. A little over two weeks before Russia entered Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron visited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to quickly resolve the conflict. Boris Johnson tells CNN that it was not possible to resolve the conflict through dialogue and that France should have understood this when Russian troops gathered on the border with Ukraine. The former British prime minister also claims that not all European leaders agreed to support Ukraine if war broke out. Among other things, he says that Germany hoped for a quick end to the conflict. At one point, the German view was that if war were to break out, which was a nightmare scenario, a quick end would be the best possible outcome, even if it meant a Ukrainian loss, Boris Johnson told CNN. The statement has ftt criticism from the German side and on Wednesday, Germany’s Ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger, shared a statement from German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. We all know that the entertaining former prime minister still has a unique connection to the truth. This is no exception, the statement said. When the war broke out, all the countries on the other side should have united quickly, says Johnson, who thinks the West has done a very good job of fighting Russia. Everyone realized that there was no other choice. Because it was not possible to negotiate with Putin. And that they agree, that’s the main thing. Learn more: Orbn’s scarf sparks anger over ex-Greater Hungary Sunak and Macron got together talking about bromance UK court halts Scottish independence referendum

