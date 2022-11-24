Charles Michel in China on December 1 for a summit with Xi Jinping

European Council President Charles Michel announced on Thursday that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on December 1, as the EU seeks the support of this Russian ally to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.

The head of the body representing the 27 member countries of the EU, who had been seeking for months to open a dialogue with Xi Jinping, negotiated this interview at the last G20 summit, according to European sources. We will discuss global challenges as well as topics of common interestclarified Charles Michel, in a tweet.

read alsoThe European Union attacks China at the WTO on patents

EU leaders gave him a mandate to discuss with China, said a European official, on condition of anonymity. In addition to Xi Jinping, the President of the European Council will meet Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Wu Bangguo.

On the menu for discussion: the war led by Russia in Ukraine and the tensions around Taiwan, considered by China as an integral part of its territory. For Europe, according to this same person in charge, it is crucial that China does not supply weapons to Russia and that it does not help Moscow to circumvent Western economic sanctions.

What is essential is that the rules remain the foundation of the international orderhe added. We need a world where the UN remains at the center of the game, and Russian aggression and a possible conflict over Taiwan are real dangers..

read alsoEU seizes WTO to defend Lithuania against China

Regarding the economy, the European official explained that Charles Michel was seeking to reduce the EU’s trade deficit with China, estimated according to him at 700 million euros per day. It’s huge, we have to find a way to balance ithe said.

The trip comes amid intense discussions among Europeans about how to position themselves against China, and how to find their own voice as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing.

Charles Michel has to deal on the one hand with a country like Germany, which has important economic interests in China, and other Member States like Lithuania, which has drawn the ire of Beijing by establishing links with Taiwan.

Speech canceled

Illustration of the tensions between Brussels and Beijing, the broadcast of a speech by Charles Michel, scheduled for the inauguration of a Shanghai trade fair in early November, was canceled because the Chinese authorities wanted to censor it in part, according to several European diplomats.

The Chinese authorities wanted to censor all references to the war in Ukraine, according to one of these diplomats. The subject is sensitive in China, which wants to be officially neutral but remains a strong strategic ally of Russia.

read alsoThe European Union wants more pharmaceutical autonomy vis–vis India and China

Relations between China and the European Union deteriorated in early 2021 when the two blocs each decided on sanctions over accusations of human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang region.

The European Union regards China as a partner, economic competitor and systemic rivalaccording to the wording adopted in 2019. Sino-European commercial ties remain strong, in particular for Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of October was the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing did not immediately comment on the announcement of Charles Michel’s trip next week. China will provide information in due coursesaid a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry when asked about it.