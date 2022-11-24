Plan B ready if the president creates obstacles during the nomination to the COAS:





Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government had a “plan B” if President Dr Arif Alvi created obstacles to the appointment of the new army chief.

The statement comes hours after former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with a private TV channel, said Dr Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the chief executive’s nomination summary. Army Staff (COAS).

“President Arif Alvi is in contact with me [regarding the COAS appointment]. Whenever he receives the summary, he will consult me,” Imran said in an interview with a private TV channel on Wednesday.

The ousted prime minister says if the incumbent prime minister can consult with a ‘fugitive’ – a reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – then why can’t Dr Arif Alvi discuss the all-important appointment with him then that he is the leader of the party?

In an interview with Express News anchor Javed Chaudhry on “Kal Tak” show, Dar said the appointment of the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC) will be done by November 27, hoping that the whole process will be completed by November 28th. He specifies that the two meetings can take place on two separate days.

“If the president tried to create obstacles during the appointment, we have plan b,” the finance minister said when answering a question.

Responding to the question about Lieutenant General Asim Munir’s retirement on November 27, Ishaq Dar said the government had a “solution” to that as well.

Referring to the country’s economic situation, Dar said there was no risk of default and all payments would be made on time.

He said that the government was ready to dialogue with the PTI. However, he added, the negotiations should be unconditional.

The crucial appointment continues to dominate national discourse in recent days despite pleas from government ministers not to create unnecessary hype.

A day earlier, the headquarters (GHQ) confirmed that it had forwarded to the Ministry of Defense the summary containing the names of the six most senior lieutenant generals, which would pave the way for a smooth transition within the higher command of the ‘army.

The PMO also confirmed earlier this morning that it had received the summary of the nomination from COAS. The new army chief will take office on November 29 while outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire his uniform on the same day after six years in office.

The ISPR statement did not mention the names of the potential candidates. However, the list is believed to include Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Numan Mahmud, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and Lt. Gen. Muhammad Amir .

Meanwhile, coalition partners earlier today handed Prime Minister Shehbaz full authority to make the most important decision.

Leaders of the coalition parties, including former PPP chairman and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, among others, attended a meeting of high level chaired by the Prime Minister.

“Shehbaz Sharif sahib, you are the prime minister and the constitution has given you this authority and this right,” Zardari was quoted by insiders as saying at the meeting.

“God placed you in this position…it’s your constitutional right,” Chaudhry Shujaat said.

BAP’s Khalid Magsi said whatever the prime minister decides, he will stand firmly by his side for this crucial appointment.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also expressed support for Prime Minister Shehbaz. “We have complete confidence in you. It’s your constitutional right. We appreciate you involving us in the consultation process,” Siddiqui said.

Sources revealed that the prime minister has taken all allies into the confidence on which they expressed their full confidence in the prime minister’s decision, announcing that they will support Prime Minister Shehbaz whatever decision he takes.

