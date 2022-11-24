Donald Trump has no friends in Mar-a-Lago, says local billionaire





Donald Trump has no friends at Mar-a-Lago as the Florida resort is constantly full of his supporters and those who praise the former president, according to a billionaire member of the club.

Jeff Greene, 67, a real estate magnate who made his fortune buying credit default swaps on subprime mortgages before the financial crash of 2008, made the remarks when speaking to the Financial Times for a profile on Trump’s Florida home and sometimes his political base.

Greene, who unsuccessfully ran for the Florida Senate in 2010 and for governor in 2018, described how he felt more welcome at Mar-a-Lago than Palm Beach’s other exclusive clubs, but that he and Trump were never personally close.

“He was coming to my table, I think because I was a billionaire. He likes billionaires,” Greene said. “It’s very important to him. He likes the rich and famous.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has no friends at Mar-a-Lago according to a billionaire member of the club. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When asked who Trump’s friends were at Mar-a-Lago, Greene said he didn’t think the former president had any at the station.

“I mean honestly, I have this friend who…plays golf with him all the time but you know, he’s never been to the White House. I don’t even think he was even invited,” Greene told the Financial Times.

Instead, Greene says Trump seems to surround himself with people who can praise him and, in turn, be close to him in his own home.

“It’s all transactional. They want to be around him because he’s the ex-president,” Greene said. “He likes people coming up to him…and telling him how good he is.”

Greene, who joined Mar-a-Lago in 2010 and lives near the resort town of Palm Beach, said any hopes he was close to Trump seemed to end after Greene ran unsuccessfully in the United States primary. governor to take on Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis.

During his 2018 campaign, Greene ran ads criticizing the then-president, a move Greene blamed purely on politics.

In 2020, Greene said he was golfing with a friend at Mar-a-Lago when Trump accosted him on the 16th hole.

“He looks at me and he says, ‘What nerve you have to come to this club!’ Then he leaves,” Greene said.

He said Trump’s hostility towards him was amplified when he met the former president later in the club’s grill room.

“He looks me in the eye and he’s like, ‘You know, you spent all that money, millions and millions of dollars, and you came in fourth. What a loser!’ In front of all my friends,” Greene said.

According to Forbes, Greene, whose net worth is over $7.2 billion, spent $30 million in his bid to win the Democratic primary for governor of Florida.

Trump has been contacted for comment.

