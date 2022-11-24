Dual engine government boosts employment rate across India: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the employment rate had improved across the country in recent weeks thanks to the efforts of the twin-engine sarkar, “expressing his satisfaction that the Rozgar Melas be organized by BJP-led states.

Addressing the rally via video message at Goa Rozgar Mela, Modi said job fairs are held continuously in different states across the country over the past few weeks while the central government is also providing jobs to thousands of young people… I am happy that wherever there are BJP governments, dual engine governments, state governments are also organizing such rozgar mela at their own level,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi has informed that further recruitment drives will take place in Goa Police and other departments in the coming months. This will strengthen Goa’s police force and result in an improved security system for citizens and tourists,” he said.

He also pointed out that over the past 8 years, the central government has invested thousands of crores of rupees in the development of Goa. Light on the Mopa airport, which will soon be inaugurated and whose cost is approximately 3,000 crore, the Prime Minister said it has become a major source of employment for thousands of Goans, similar to ongoing connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state.

The vision of Swayampoorna Goa is to improve the basic amenities of the state while improving infrastructure,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Referring to the Goa Tourism Master Plan and Policy, Prime Minister Modi informed that the state government has drawn up a new master plan for the development of Goa which has opened new opportunities for investment in the sector tourism and thus stimulated employment in large numbers.

Highlighting the steps being taken to give economic strength to rural areas of Goa to increase employment in traditional agriculture, the Prime Minister said farmers producing paddy, fruit processing, coconut , jute and spices were linked to self-help groups. He said these efforts are creating many new employment and self-employment opportunities in Goa.

Urging the new appointees to work for the development of Goa as well as the country, the Prime Minister said that you have the goal of the New India of 2047 with the development of Goa. I am sure that you will all continue to follow the path of your duty with complete dedication and availability,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level of Dhanteras. This was the start of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government. Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas governments of Gujarat, J&K and Maharashtra, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various ministries while distributing about 71,000 letters of appointment to new recruits the day before.