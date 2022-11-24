Trump Mar-a-Lago Crowd Aren’t Really His Friends, Says Billionaire





Trump has no real friends at Mar-a-Lago, a Florida billionaire told the Financial Times. Despite the atmosphere of adulation, it’s “all transactional,” Jeff Greene told the newspaper. Journalists have long noted Trump’s love of relationships with the rich and famous. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

A billionaire who lives near Trump in Florida says former President Donald Trump was not surrounded by real friends at the club, according to the Financial Times.

Real estate mogul Jeff Greene told the newspaper that the atmosphere of adulation there was “all transactional”.

The newspaper said Greene joined the club as a member of Mar-a-Lago in 2010. It was unclear whether he would remain a member of the club.

Trump is well known for holding court among his allies and admirers in his Florida home, often absorbing applause when he walks into the room, as filmmaker Alex Holder said earlier this year.

And the FT described the many fans, including wealthy ‘Trumpettes’ who flock to Mar-a-Lago and praise the former president. Greene suggested this was all wrong.

Asked about Trump’s close friends, Greene told the newspaper, “I don’t think he has any friends.”

He said someone he knows who plays golf with Trump ‘all the time’ was never invited to the White House when Trump was president, implying that Trump didn’t really care about him .

In 2018, Greene unsuccessfully tried to run for governor of Florida as a Democrat, eight years after a 2010 bid for the US Senate.

Prior to the 2018 campaign, when Trump appeared to take offense to an attack ad, Greene led the pair in a cordial relationship, Greene told the newspaper.

But that was largely due to his wealth, Greene suggested. “He would come to my table, I think because I was a billionaire,” he told the FT. “He likes billionaires.”

Former President Donald Trump made the 2024 White House race official on November 15, 2022 in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

It’s a characterization that also appeared in “Confidence Man,” the recent book by Trump-watching New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

In an excerpt seen by Insider, Trump felt his time as president was worth it because he’s made “so many rich friends and nobody knows who they are.” Haberman wrote that she found the remark “shocking” when Trump said it.

Speaking of the legions of fans who gravitate to Trump’s club, Greene told the newspaper, “They want to be around him because he’s the ex-president.”

Trump “likes people to come up to him … and tell him how good he is,” Greene told the FT.

Despite this, Greene said he felt more welcome at Mar-a-Lago than at other clubs.

Others, like far-right British politician Nigel Farage, told the newspaper he considered Trump a “good friend” who “meant him” when he said in 2016 that they would be friends for life. .

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, sent on Thanksgiving Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-club-crowd-not-really-his-friends-jeff-greene-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos