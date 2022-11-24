Turkish airstrikes on Syria threaten US personnel: Pentagon | News from the war in Syria





Turkey has intensified its air attacks against northern Syria since the November 13 Istanbul bombing.

Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria are threatening the safety of U.S. military personnel and the escalating situation is jeopardizing years of progress against ISIL (ISIL) fighters, the Pentagon has said. Wednesday’s public comments represent the strongest US condemnation of NATO ally Turkey’s air operations in recent days against Kurdish-led Peoples Protection Units (YPG) forces in northern Syria. nowadays. Recent airstrikes in Syria have directly threatened the safety of American personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees, the spokesman said. of the Pentagons, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, in a statement. Ryder said the escalating situation threatened progress made in the fight against ISIL fighters in the region. He added that the United States recognizes Turkey’s legitimate security concerns. Immediate de-escalation is needed in order to maintain focus on the mission to defeat ISIS and ensure the safety and security of personnel on the ground engaged in the mission to defeat ISIS, Ryder added. The US official’s comments come after Russia also warned of a Turkish ground operation in Syria. The United States has about 900 troops in Syria, mostly in the northeast of the country, working with the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight remnants of ISIL. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey’s air operations were just the start and that it would launch a ground operation when the time is right after an escalation in retaliatory strikes. Ankara launched air operations over the weekend in retaliation for the Istanbul bombing a week earlier that killed six people and which it blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the YPG. No one claimed responsibility and the PKK and YPG denied any involvement. Turkey has already launched military incursions into Syria against the YPG, viewing them as a wing of the outlawed PKK, which Turkey, the United States and the European Union designate as a terrorist group. The PKK and the YPG share close ideological ties. This is not the first time that Turkish operations in northern Syria have threatened American personnel. In 2019, US troops in the region came under artillery fire from Turkish positions as Turkey waged an offensive against Kurdish fighters allied with the US at the time. Turkey has repeatedly complained to the United States that support for the YPG-led SDF undermines Washington’s stance on the PKK and its commitment to Turkey’s security. Erdogan argues that Turkey can only eliminate the threat from the PKK and YPG by eliminating militias from the Turkish-Syrian border and creating a safe zone in northern Syria.

