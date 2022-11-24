Real estate is Pakistan’s biggest mafia: Imran Khan





Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 23 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan spoke at an economic seminar in Karachi. Addressing the seminar, Khan mentioned that real estate has become Pakistan’s biggest mafia.

As it takes control of government land and then sells it to the general public, eventually selling the yield overseas, The Dawn reported.

Islamabad’s land registry and maps show that the PTI government discovered that land worth 1.2 trillion rupees (the currency of Pakistan) had been encroached upon by the land mafia in question. He further mentioned that for the revival of the economy, it is mandatory to have free and fair elections. Whichever government leads the country after the elections will have to take desperate measures to revive Pakistan’s flagging economy. As later in his speech, he mentioned that the economy is now heading towards a default.

The leader of the PTI, Khan, further stated that there is a need to have a stable policy with the help of which economic strength can be gained. According to The Dawn’s report, Khan said people only invest if they are sure what is going to happen in the economy. While referring to credit swaps and default on international loans by the country, he said no one can predict what will happen to Pakistan within a month.

Much of the speech focused on emphasizing the importance of exports in building an economy that can survive changes in the economy. He also said that 88% of business people in Pakistan believed the economy was on the wrong track. And Khan also stressed that the only way to restore the confidence of these businessmen is to hold new elections.

Referring to his policies in which his regime had allowed amnesty programs to be administered without mandating that the benefits of the program be reinvested in the country’s economy.

PTI’s Chief Energy Sector Expert, Asif Ali Qureshi, had mentioned many problems with the energy sector. He said the power was in debt of Rs. 2.3 trillion and the gas sector was in debt of Rs. 720 billion. He further disclosed that the budget allocation to the power sector was only Rs 1.1 trillion, according to The Dawn.

Qureshi, also mentioned that the transmission and distribution loss was around Rs. 170 billion and the money reached by the sector in the form of bills was around Rs. 230 billion. He also mentioned that the whole sector was in desperate need of modernization as most of the refineries in Pakistan were based on old technologies. And three-quarters of the country’s oil was transported by road, which is also dangerous. In the same address, he stated that the port is used for the import of oil but it is necessary to have an onshore LNG terminal as well as to maintain oil reserves.

And in addition to stopping an economic collapse, the government should extend the term of debts held by the country’s major power plants, it should further be noted that public sector power plants hold 45% of capacity payments. (ANI)

