US remark comparing PM Modi to Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman was unnecessary, India says





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 20, 2019. | Photo credit: The Hindu

Criticizing the US State Department’s comparison of the immunity granted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 with the legal immunity now granted to the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the government said on Thursday that US comments were not relevant, necessary or contextual. The Department of External Affairs has also taken aim at the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for issuing a nationwide update accusing the government of engaging in or condoning systematic, ongoing, and gross violations of religious freedom. . Speaking about a report that Mr Modi had hoped to travel to the United States for a state visit in December this year, the MEA spokesperson said the government had made no such offer. kind. He also said that Mr Modi and US President Joe Biden had met several times during the recent G20 summit in Bali, including a brief bilateral meeting and a trilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. We have seen the biased and inaccurate observations on India by USCIRF. Their tendency to constantly distort facts shows a lack of understanding of India, its constitutional framework, its plurality and its robust democratic system, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said when asked about the update. day published by the congressional body which had already published an annual report and other documents. expressing concern about human rights and religious freedom in India earlier this year. The Country update, released November 22, had included recent incidents and government actions which he called a crackdown on civil society and dissent, pointing to the imprisonment and harassment of journalists, lawyers, rights activists, academics, political leaders, religious minorities and other critics of his policies. He also said that the government’s actions have eroded the secular principles of the Indian Constitution and India’s pluralist democracy by promoting and implementing its Hindutva ideology through government policy, and recommended that the US State Department, which periodically publishes a list of countries monitored for religious reasons. freedom issues, to designate India as a Country of Special Concern (CPC). The MEA spokesman said the government did not protest the USCIRF report to the US embassy or government because USCIRF is an arm of the US Congress, not the government. In 2005, Mr Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, was banned from entering the United States under the United States International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998, after a recommendation by the USCIRF which criticized his role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Bagchi also expressed surprise at a recent comment by US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel on November 18 on the US visa ban issue. Mr Patel had said, in response to a number of questions from the US press about the Biden administrations’ decision to grant immunity to Saudi Prince Mohammed in the Jamal Khashoggi murder case, given his new role head of the Saudi government, that the United States has granted similar immunity to Mr. Modi and a number of other leaders such as former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, former Congolese President Laurent Kabila and former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. I can’t understand how [the State Departments] comment on PM Modi was necessary, relevant or contextual. Our two countries have a very special relationship that continues to grow stronger, and we look forward to deepening it, he said.

