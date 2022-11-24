President Arif Alvi will meet Imran Khan today





ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will leave for Lahore today to meet former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The president will discuss the summary forwarded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the COAS and CJCSC appointments with the head of the PTI, sources say.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC).

The announcement was made by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister made the appointments while exercising his constitutional powers. She further said that Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been selected as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The Minister of Information added that the summary of nominations has been sent to President Arif Alvi for ratification.

The names were finalized following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media minutes after the Information Minister’s announcement, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the notice of the new appointments had been passed on to President Arif Alvi.

General Asim Munir was the oldest general on the seniority list while General Sahir was number 2 on the list.

Who is Lieutenant General Asim Munir?

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir is the most senior officer after outgoing army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently a quartermaster general in the Pakistani army.

Lieutenant General Munir entered the service through the Officers Training School (OTS) program at Mangla and was appointed to the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

He was appointed DG of Military Intelligence in early 2017 then Director General of the ISI in October 2018.

He was appointed Corps Commander of Gujranwala, a position he held for two years, before being transferred to headquarters as Quartermaster General.

Lieutenant General Munir is the recipient of the Honorary Sword of the 17th Mangla Officer Training School Course. Also, he is the recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Who is Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza?

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army who is currently the commander of Rawalpindi Corps.

The recipient of Hilala-e-Imtiaz (Military) has held leadership positions during his career including Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Chief of General Staff and Adjutant General at Quarter general.

Mirza was appointed to the 8th Battalion of the Sindh Regiment as a Second Lieutenant in 1985. He was promoted to Lieutenant General in 2019.

