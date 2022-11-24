Modi addresses Goa Rozgar Mela and asks recruits to work for the development of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the new Goa government recruits to work for the development and bright future of the country by listing the development initiatives of the centers for the coastal state during his eight-year tenure.

You are entering a very important phase in your life. The next 35 years… your goal should be to make India’s future bright by 2047 [when the country will complete 100 years of independence]. You must work for Goa and the development of the country. I am confident that you will do your duty in the best possible way, Modi said in his message to the 1,250 applicants, who received appointment letters at the Goa Rozgar Mela (job fair).

Modi, who last month launched Rozgar Mela for the recruitment of one million people over the next year, spoke about his government’s commitment to the development of Goas.

Over the past eight years, the Center has donated thousands of crores for the development of Goas. Mopa Airport will also see the light of day and … Goa will create thousands of jobs. Connectivity and infrastructure projects will lay the foundation for Goa’s development…Goans will get better jobs.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also spoke on the occasion, asked the public to report those offering government jobs in exchange for money. There are many who accept money in exchange for government jobs and promise the sun and the moon.

A lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Minister Prabhu Pauskar of selling government jobs in 2021. Several lawmakers have complained about corruption in the Public Works Department (PWD) recruitment process ahead of the elections in the Assembly this year.

Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, who was the PWD minister, was subsequently denied a BJP ticket and Sawant announced the abandonment of the recruitment of junior engineers.