Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit, the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting and his official visit to Thailand on Saturday afternoon and left the country returning to China, China Central Television reported. The week-long trip, with a packed diplomatic schedule, offered Chinese wisdom and ideas to push forward globalization, setting the tone of the right direction for major power cooperation and coordination, experts said.

Xi said at the APEC summit in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Saturday that free and open trade and investment are the goal and principles of APEC and the pillar for realizing the Putrajaya Vision. 2040.

Xi stressed the importance of upholding genuine multilateralism and upholding the multilateral trading system. More needs to be done to safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system, ensure the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, foster an open, fair and non-discriminatory trade and investment environment, and strive to quickly reach a comprehensive, high-standard free trade area agreement in the Asia-Pacific, he said.

He also mentioned the importance of maintaining inclusiveness for the benefit of all and maintaining open regional cooperation for the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific.

“China will not waver in its commitment to high-level opening up. China will open its doors even wider,” Xi said.

The meeting released the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders Statement and the Bangkok Bio-Circular-Green Economy Goals.

The declaration, adopted after the two-day APEC meeting, affirmed APEC leaders’ long-standing commitment to promoting strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth, as well as their commitment to achieving the vision of APEC in Putrajaya.

Some Chinese observers said this year’s APEC economic leaders’ meeting, the first in-person meeting since 2018, was an important step in building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, yielding results. including the proposed structure of free trade and investment, reaffirmed the inclusiveness of regional growth and consensus to address common challenges such as uneven development and post-Covid recovery.

Asia-Pacific free and open

“The Asia-Pacific region has become a driving force for global growth, so an open and free environment for investment and trade is extremely important, especially where there have been decoupling and putting up barriers,” Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday.

There are various multilateral and bilateral trade pacts in the region, and Xu said more efforts should be made to integrate these free trade agreements to build a comprehensive free trade pact characterized by inclusiveness and mutual trust.

Earlier this year, the United States unveiled its Indo-Pacific Strategy Report and has continuously increased investment in the region with a focus on strategic competition with China, some experts noted. Washington’s real intention is to create an Indo-Pacific version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Xu Bu, president of the China Institute of International Studies, said at a recent forum.

“In order to maintain US-led hegemony, these intentions impact the Asean-centric cooperation structure and pose challenges to overall stability and regional development,” Xu said.

Contrary to the United States’ intention to divide the region to maintain its own hegemony, China’s advocacy for building a community with a shared future in the Asia-Pacific is in the interest of all residents of the region, setting an example for development and cooperation in other parts of the world, according to experts.

Xi said in a written speech at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for great-power contests.

No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or our times, Xi said.

The United States has not really considered the interests of ASEAN members, gradually losing the initiative to push forward the development of APEC, said Ge Hongliang, director of the Maritime Security Research Center. China-Asean at Guangxi Nationalities University, Global Times.

“The United States has been focused on establishing other multilateral mechanisms such as the TPP or the IPEF, which will not work in the region,” Ge said. Hopefully, this year’s APEC meeting will become a decisive and landmark moment for increasing regional cooperation and addressing common challenges.

As we know that Asia-Pacific has been affected by the strategic competition led by the United States against other countries, its supply chains are also affected, and the region is also facing increasing development unequal, said Ge.

Intensive Heads of State Diplomacy

In the face of growing geopolitical challenges, China is committed to promoting peace and development, pledging to build a human community of shared destiny, which was conveyed to the world at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October and fully underscored by Xi during his week-long trip to two major international gatherings in Southeast Asia.

As Xi’s first overseas trip after the conclusion of the Party Congress, Xi attended the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, which also featured bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the president. American Joe Biden. He met with many world leaders, including those from US allies such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as well as leaders from emerging economies such as Argentina and South Africa.

During the APEC meeting, Xi also met with leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“On bilateral and multilateral occasions, the unique role of Heads of State diplomacy has been fully emphasized, greatly improving communication,” said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China. China, to the Global Times.

While the United States constantly uses the Taiwan issue to promote the so-called threat from the Chinese mainland and to pressure the international community about ill-intentioned claims against China, in order to contain China or to dissociate from China, such face-to-face communication has provided a clear direction for regional and global cooperation as well as coordination among major powers, Wang said.

“Only when we continue to deepen cooperation in the Asia-Pacific will the United States have little room to use its Indo-Pacific strategy to divide the region and implement its decoupling and new tactics of Cold War,” the expert said.

This article was first published in the world times on November 20, 2022. The world times is an English-language Chinese tabloid under the People’s Dailythe flagship newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.