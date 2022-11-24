Security breach at PM Modi rally in Bavla, Gujarat, drone shot down





Photo: PTI Bavaria: A security breach was reported at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bavla, Gujarat today. The National Security Guard (NSG) shot down a drone and took one person into custody. According to sources, the drone was unarmed but was flying low and heading towards the stage. A multi-agency investigation has been launched into the incident. Ahmedabad district police have registered an FIR for violation of notification on no-fly zone for drones during the prime minister’s visit to Bavla, police said. The local police statement further said that three people were videotaping by drone camera and all three were arrested. Police issue statement “Three people were doing video recording by drone camera from main road near Sabha square. Whole two kilometer area near Sabha was notified as DRONE FLYING ZONE by the additional magistrate of Ahmedabad district by number notification series 77/2022 dated 11/23/2022,” the statement read. “At 4:30 p.m., police officer Anup Sinh Bharatsang from the local crime branch, Ahmedabad Rural, identified people using a microdrone from the main road near Sabha ground. After apprehending the drone operators and asking them to disassemble the drone, the three people complied and disassembled the drone. The BDDS team immediately checked the drone and confirmed that the drone was only intended for filming and that it had a working camera and that it did not contain no explosives or other harmful objects. No contraband was found with the accused and they were outside the Sabha compound wall when operating the drone.” “The following three defendants were arrested in the above incident pursuant to Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the FIR has been registered against them. The three defendants interviewed told the police that there were photos general and that they did not know that drones were banned in the area. There are no criminal records or criminal backgrounds of the people. They are people who are not associated with any political party or organization. Prima facie, the individuals do not appear to have intended to use the drone to cause harm, but the police are conducting thorough questioning and investigation into this matter.” Those arrested were identified as Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, 24, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad, 35 and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati, 20. Means PM Gathering in Bavla Prime Minister Modi today addressed a public meeting in Bavla as he campaigned for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. He addressed four public meetings in the poll-linked state in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam and Bavla. Addressing a rally in Bavla today, he said: “In terms of resources and facilities, the villages weren’t even considered in the Congress governments. As a result, the gap between villages and towns kept growing. In his address to Dahegam and Bavla, Prime Minister Modi talked about the development for the next 25 years of Gujarat. Gujarat will go to the polls on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

