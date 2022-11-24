Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister





Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (CR) and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (CL) take part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 24, 2022. /CFP Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (CR) and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (CL) take part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 24, 2022. /CFP Anwar Ibrahim, a former deputy prime minister, was sworn in to become Malaysia’s new prime minister in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Anwar, who leads the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, seen in a live broadcast wearing traditional Malay attire, pledged to serve the country and the people long before the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, at National Palace. The ceremony was attended by Anwar’s political allies. Anwar, 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister under former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad from 1993 to 1998 in the Barisan Nasional (BN) government. Following a falling out with Mahathir, Anwar went on to form the People’s Justice Party, popularly known by its Malay acronym PKR, and later took part in several national polls. He had held the portfolios of culture, youth and sports, education, agriculture and finance during his political career at the BN. The PKR then formed the PH coalition with several other opposition parties, with the coalition winning national elections in 2018, ending the long reign of the BN which held power from the country’s independence until 2018. Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) takes part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 24, 2022. /CFP Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) takes part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 24, 2022. /CFP Formation of the new government Earlier Thursday, the National Palace announced in a statement the appointment of Anwar as the new Prime Minister of Malaysia. In the statement, the king said Anwar’s appointment was in line with the constitution, under which the king can appoint at his discretion any member of parliament (MP) whom he deems to have majority support as a as prime minister. The public are also reminded to remain calm and the king also advised the new prime minister not to inflict further political calamities on the people and build a stable government. All MEPs are also reminded to show solidarity and to give their commitment and to make service to the people a priority. Malaysia was in a political stalemate following the undecided results of a national snap poll last Saturday, with no political coalition or party winning enough seats in the lower house of parliament to form a government on their own. The king held several audiences with the leaders of the main political coalitions in an attempt to break the deadlock and convened the leaders’ conference to deliberate on the matter. Following the meeting, Anwar, whose PH coalition won the most seats in Saturday’s election with 82, was named the Southeast Asian country’s new prime minister, enabling the formation of a new government. (Contributed by Xinhua)

