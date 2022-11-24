Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in planning a rebellion challenge to Rishi Sunak

The latest rebellion appears to be even more serious – not just because it attracted the support of two former prime ministers, but because Labor is seen as more likely to back measures to promote onshore wind.

By Thursday evening, a total of 18 Conservative MPs had signed the amendment.

It demands that Michael Gove, the current Upgrade Secretary, revise the national planning policy framework to allow councils to grant new onshore wind applications.

The amendment would also require the Planning Act to be amended to allow the installation of new onshore wind sites that were not previously used to generate wind energy or to re-power existing onshore wind applications.

Onshore wind is a touchstone issue for conservatives.

Complaints from people in the areas where they were built, often rural conservative constituencies, led the party leadership to take a critical stance.

In 2014, David Cameron said the public was fed up with turbines and promised not to subsidize them if the Tories won the next general election.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto mentions offshore wind growth, but not onshore.

Boris Johnson ‘nearly served in Liz Truss’ cabinet’

News of the rebellion – just a month after Mr Sunak entered Number 10 – comes as a new book by journalist Sebastian Payne, The Downfall of Boris Johnson, claimed Mr Johnson almost served in the Cabinet of Mrs. Truss as Foreign Secretary.

Ms Truss met the former prime minister twice during this summer’s leadership race, Mr Payne revealed.

The couple also spoke on the phone in the last week of July – when Mr Johnson was still Prime Minister, where they actually discussed a job swap if she won the competition.

She suggested he could return to the Foreign Office, where he served from 2016 to 2018, to focus on the war in Ukraine. But in the end, the couple decided that such an arrangement would be too complicated.

Ms Truss and Mr Johnson also had breakfast at Mr Johnsons Downing Street flat on July 29.

His allies said he gave him lots of good advice, which was followed by a later visit to Checkers with political thoughts on the campaign.

The book revealed that such invitations had not been extended to Mr. Sunak.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss were repeatedly asked during the leadership campaign whether they would offer Mr Johnson a post in their government.

In a debate, Ms Truss said: I strongly suspect he wouldn’t want a future role in government, he needs a well-deserved break.

I’m sure he’ll have a role, I’m sure he’ll be vocal but he won’t be in government.

Mr Sunak said: The simple answer for me is no. We have to look ahead at this point, we have to make the changes that people need.

Despite their talks over a job offer, earlier this week Mr Johnson compared Ms Truss’ mini-budget to a poorly played piano, in reference to a sketch by Morecambe and Wise.

The Telegraph can also reveal that Ms Truss is planning to stand in the next election to continue her career as a Tory MP despite being ousted from Number 10, according to former aides.

Ms Truss is said to have rejected following the approach taken by Sir Tony Blair and Mr Cameron, who quit Parliament swiftly after announcing their resignations.

Instead, Ms Truss is seeking a post-No10 career more in line with Theresa May, who continues to speak regularly in the House of Commons five years after stepping down as Prime Minister.