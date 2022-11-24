Politics
Why is Turkey bombing Kurdish militants in Syria?
Turkey is warning of a possible ground operation attacking Kurdish groups in what Ankara says is retaliation for a deadly bombing on a busy Istanbul street.
The November 13 explosion killed six people and injured more than 80, with Ankara blaming Kurdish groups for the deadly act.
The Kurds have denied responsibility, but Turkey has bombed areas of Iraq and Syria, which harbor the suspected groups, from the air.
As we continue our airstrikes without interruption, we will also crack down on terrorists on the ground when it suits us best, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
Turkey has the power to identify, catch and punish terrorists who are involved in attacks against our country and our nation, and those who help them, inside and outside our borders.”
Turkey will gradually establish a so-called safe zone in the northeast, Erdogan said.
If the ground offensive continues, it will be Turkey’s fourth major military incursion into Syria since 2016.
Mr. Erdogan has also launched airstrikes against Kurdish militias in Iraq.
Who does Turkey consider the largest Kurdish militia in Syria?
The latest attacks are seen as part of a long Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known as the PKK, and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).
Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist group, insisting it is an extension of the PKK which has been fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for decades.
The PKK is also waging a decades-long insurgency against Turkey, while Kurdish militant groups control parts of northern Syria near the Turkish border.
Another group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias founded in 2015, nearly four years after an armed rebellion broke out against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.
The SDF has become a key US ally in the fight against ISIS and is a YPG-dominated alliance.
The alliance has denied any involvement in this month’s Istanbul attack and accused Turkey of using the bombing as a pretext to launch a long-planned cross-border offensive.
Ankara says Kurdish militant groups pose a threat to its national security and plans to resettle all Syrian refugees from areas it conquers to Turkey.
What is the PKK?
The PKK was formed in 1978 by Abdullah Ocalan, a radical Marxist who found support from the Syrian government under former President Hafez Al Assad.
The group took up arms in 1984, waging an insurgency against Turkey from its bases in the southeast of the country as well as from northern Iraq.
For the PKK, the aim of the conflict against Ankara has been to obtain greater cultural and political rights for the Kurdish people, initially with the objective of establishing an independent state. In subsequent years, however, demands shifted to focus on greater Kurdish autonomy within Turkey.
There are around 30 million Kurds living in the Middle East, mainly in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. They make up almost a fifth of Turkey’s population of 79 million.
The PKK has long used the rugged terrain of northern Iraq as a rear base from which to mount attacks on Turkey.
Updated: November 24, 2022, 3:13 p.m.
|
