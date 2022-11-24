Narendra Modi – The Center gets carried away after the United States draws a parallel between Prime Minister Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince

I don’t understand how the comment on Prime Minister Modi was relevant, necessary or contextual, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said during his weekly briefing. Bagchi stressed that the two countries have a very special relationship.

India on Thursday questioned the need for the US State Department to cite the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modis while justifying Washington’s decision to grant sovereign immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam Al Saud. (MBS) in the civil case concerning the October 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal. Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, an MBS critic, was reportedly killed by Saudi agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Faced with a barrage of questions about the US Justice Department’s decision to grant sovereign immunity to the Saudi leader, State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Friday: “It’s not not the first time the US has done this.” It’s a long-standing and consistent line of effort. It has already been applied to a number of Heads of State. Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014 and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. It is a constant practice that we have offered to heads of State, heads of government, and foreign ministers.

As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi had been denied a visa by the George W. Bush administration in 2005. The ban continued under Barack Obama’s subsequent waiver, making it a bipartisan policy given the 2002 Gujarat riots. The United States had also revoked a previous visa issued to Modi in a personal capacity. But when the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 with Modi as prime minister, President Obama lifted the ban and, during the congratulatory call, invited him to Washington.

religious freedom

India has slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for issuing yet another report flagging violations in the country. We consider these to be biased and inaccurate observations about India by USCIRF. They tend to constantly distort the facts. It shows a lack of understanding of India, our constitutional framework, plurality and our robust democratic system. Given its past, we are not surprised that USCIRF continues to be guided by its biases and pursues a motivated agenda that challenges its own credibility, Bagchi said.

Earlier this week, USCIRF released a country update for India. This country update provides a broad overview of religious freedom conditions in India in 2021 and 2022. It examines how various policies adopted and implemented by the Indian government have cultivated an increasingly hostile environment for minority religious communities. This trajectory, alongside an escalation of government repression against civil society and dissent, is deeply alarming in a diverse, secular and democratic country whose constitution aims to protect religious freedom, he said, listing a number of number of cases to support its assessment.

USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan U.S. federal government commission created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 that monitors the universal right to freedom of religion or belief abroad. Successive governments, including those of the Congress-led UPA, have dismissed USCIRF reports that pointed to violations. For the past three years, the commission has recommended that the US State Department place India on the list of countries of particular concern.