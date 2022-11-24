Committee staffers spooked by Cheney’s focus on Trump





Liz Cheney at a campaign event in Michigan in early November. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Look for a voluminous final report of the House January 6 committee in mid-December, I’m told to expect around 1,000 pages.

Why it matters: The committee exceeded expectations in hearing after hearing, constantly uncovering new information about one of the most significant, yet most documented, events in American history.

Committee members will host a pitch event, as they synthesize their findings for the story, ahead of the Republican takeover of the House majority in early January.

The Plot: Fifteen former and current Jan. 6 committee staffers told the Washington Post they were angered and disappointed by Vice President Liz Cheney’s “push to focus the report primarily on former President Donald Trump”.

These sources “bristled as the committee morphed into what they’ve come to see as the vehicle for the political future of incumbent Wyoming lawmakers,” The Post reports on today’s A1. , “the January 6 panel report is in dispute”. The sources also “expressed concerns that important findings unrelated to Trump will not be made available to the American public.”

Jeremy Adler, spokesperson for Congresswoman Cheney, said in a statement to The Post and Axios: “Donald Trump is the first president in American history to attempt to nullify an election and prevent the peaceful transfer power. ‘ figure out what he did and how he did it and make sure it never happens again.

“Some staffers submitted poor material for the report that reflects long-standing liberal biases about federal law enforcement, Republicans, and sociological issues outside the scope of the select committee’s work.” She won’t sign off on any “narrative” that suggests Republicans are inherently racist or smear the men and women of law enforcement, or suggest that every American who believes God has blessed America is a white supremacist. “Rep. Cheney has been clear that the committee’s report will cover all aspects of the January 6 attack, including the security response and the role of domestic violent extremist groups, but they will not blame military forces. federal order for Donald Trump’s attack on our democracy.”

Reality check: The hearings focused on Trump. It should come as no surprise that the report is too.

