Politics
COP27 was disappointing, but US-China climate diplomacy thaws
Owent to the occasion, sang the Egyptian Foreign Minister after COP27, the world climate summit which ended on November 20. Barely. Delegates failed to make a clear commitment to phase out the use of fossil fuels. The best they could produce was a vague agreement that rich countries should pay poor people for climate-related loss and damage.
To the extent that this gesture can help keep the COP process down the road, it was worth it. But the money that has been promised is paltry: around $260 million. And countries still have to agree on who should pay and who should receive the money. In the bizarre terms of ANDAccording to the climate convention, China after America, the second largest total emitter in history, would count as a developing country and would therefore be an appropriate recipient. Rich countries rightly say that China is far from poor and should be a donor. But try to reconcile that with President Xi Jinping.
And it’s hard to persuade voters in wealthy countries to fund efforts to curb climate change (which is in their own interests), let alone hand over huge sums to politicians in poorer countries. In theory, this would compensate them for the damages. But it’s hard to measure, blame is hard to assign, and these sometimes corrupt politicians can spend the money however they see fit.
Even more fortunately, as delegates from around the world argued in Egypt, there was a modest breakthrough between two superpowers. China has agreed to resume formal discussions on climate change with America (see China section). It’s amazing that those talks were ever suspended, given that the two countries create about 40% of the world’s annual carbon emissions.
Alas, the Chinese regime was so offended when Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the Americas House of Representatives, visited Taiwan in August that it broke them, effectively putting its territorial claims above the future. of the planet. Fortunately, halfway through COPOn the 27th, Mr. Xi relented. To gOn February 20 in Indonesia with President Joe Biden, he said talks could resume.
By acting together, China and America can make a huge difference. In 2014, Xi and then-President of the Americas Barack Obama issued a statement calling climate change one of the greatest threats facing humanity and setting goals to curb it. This laid the groundwork for the Paris Agreement of 2015, a AND agreement to limit global warming to well below 2C. If the two countries now agree on, for example, ways to fund projects to help countries adapt to climate change or promote global trade in green technologies, then the rewards could be immense.
But climate diplomacy is hampered by geopolitics. Last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US climate change envoy John Kerry that cooperation on climate issues could not be isolated from political relations between the two countries. If the oasis is entirely surrounded by deserts, then sooner or later the oasis will be desertified, he said. Ominous dunes, indeed, loom large.
In January, Ms. Pelosi will be replaced by a Republican, who may find a new way to sabotage the Sino-US climate talks. In the longer term, Mr. Xi’s goal is to stymie US power, and he seems to unjustifiably dismiss the idea that climate change will unleash more and more severe natural disasters on China (his government the rarely blame for the country’s devastating floods and droughts).
Greater cooperation to fight climate change is needed. But even in its absence, great power competition can help in some ways. During the Cold War, the US-Soviet rivalry spurred research into technologies such as nuclear power and solar panels. Today, both America and China want to dominate clean energy technologies and are investing money in their development. The rest of the world has already benefited from Chinese solar cells and American electric vehicles; further breakthroughs may follow.
The two powers are also trying to buy influence by backing green projects in poorer countries, from flood defenses to renewable fuels. Even if it is for geopolitical reasons, the results are often benign. cop27 may have been a disappointment, but the fight against climate change will be fought on many fronts.
