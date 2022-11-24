Politics
The Indonesian president, the first head of state to be congratulated: Anwar
Anwar answering a phone call from Joko Widodo
SHAH ALAM – The new Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has expressed his gratitude to the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for being the first Head of State to contact him to convey his congratulations.
The president of Pakatan Harapan (PH) explained that it was an appreciation and meant a lot to him.
“Thank you to the President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo for being the first Head of State to contact me to congratulate me.
“I affirm that Indonesia is a true friend of Malaysia and hope that trade and business relations, investment, culture and labor issues can be improved. The friendship between the two must be strengthened.” , he said Thursday in a post on his Facebook. .
The MP for Tambun completed his swearing-in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia in Balai Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The ceremony of handing over the certificate of appointment and the ceremony of taking the oath of office and loyalty as well as the oath of secrecy were completed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and King queen, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.
The appointment follows Her Majesty’s endorsement after chairing the Malaysian Leaders’ Special Discussion on the morning of the same day.
Anwar is expected to lead the new federal government combining the two largest parties, PH and BN, with a majority of 112 parliamentary seats.
The crisis in the establishment of the federal government and the appointment of the Prime Minister began when the results of the 15th general election (GE15) last Saturday saw no party coalition achieve a simple majority.
In GE15, PH won 82 parliamentary seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (73 seats), BN (30 seats), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22 seats), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six seats) and independent candidates two seats.
|
