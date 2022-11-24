Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion against onshore wind ban





B Oris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Conservative backbench rebellion against a de facto ban on new onshore wind farms, in a blow to the authority of Rishi Sunaks. The former prime ministers signed an amendment to the Leveling of Governments Bill tabled by Simon Clarke, who served as a minister in both of their governments, to allow the development of onshore wind. Mr Clarke said he was delighted to have their support. It marks the couple’s first major parliamentary interventions since leaving Downing Street. Read more Ms Truss offered to ease planning rules during his short tenure at No 10, but Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the effective onshore wind moratorium, in place since 2015, when he was in function. Mr Sunak has already faced a significant challenge over planning policy within his own party. The prime minister canceled a vote, due for Monday, on legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes a year after around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel. Mr Clarke, a former Upgrade Secretary, tweeted: Glad to have the support of @BorisJohnson and @trussliz, and MPs across the Tory Party, for my amendment allowing onshore wind where (and only where) there is community consent. A pro-growth and pro-green policy at a time when we need both. Calls for an end to the ban on new onshore wind farms have grown amid efforts to secure UK energy independence as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has cut supplies. Sir Keir Starmer has promised a Labor government will scrap the planning ban as part of his plan to make the UK a clean energy superpower. The Labor leader described Mr Sunak’s refusal to do so as a national act of self-harm, stifling our economic potential.

