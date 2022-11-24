Gujarat elections will decide fate of states for 25 years: Modi

Gujarat assembly elections are aimed at deciding the fate of the state for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he targeted Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a series issues related to the ballot. State.

Modi also said that although several development works have been done so far by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State and Center, now is the time to make a giant leap forward.

The Prime Minister addressed four rallies in Palanpur, Dehgam, Modasa and Bavla during the day, in support of BJP candidates in the two-phase elections scheduled for December 1-5, where the party is aiming for a seventh consecutive victory . The results will be announced on December 8.

Speaking at a public meeting in Palanpur, Modi said: India has completed 75 years of independence and our nation is entering the Amrit Kaal which will last for 25 years. This (2022) is the first election of this Amrit Kaal, who will decide the fate of the state not only for the next five years, but what Gujarat will look like after 25 years.

The time has come to take a giant step now. And I need your support to form a strong government in Gujarat. You don’t have to tell me your problems because I grew up here and understand those problems very well, he added.

Modi stressed the need to work in a way to ensure that the state is ahead of the standards of the rich countries of the world.

Earlier there was a time when there was talk of corruption, casteism, nepotism, road, electricity, water and health issues in elections but due to the overall development that Gujarat has achieved over the past 20 years, Gujarat has emerged from these crises. . 20 to 25 years ago, works for the development of basic facilities in Gujarat were carried out but today the state is known as a leading state in the country, he said.

Addressing a campaign rally in Modasa town of Aravalli district in northern Gujarat, Modi said it was time to generate revenue from electricity instead of getting it for free, in an apparent move to counter the Aam Aadmi party and Congress over their free poll promise. electricity in the state.

Considering that Gujarat produces 10 times more solar power and five times more wind power than the rest of the country combined, only Modi has the power to encourage people to earn money by selling electricity, did he declare.

When it comes to rooftop solar installations, Gujarat leads the way. You must have seen how the whole village of Modhera (in Mehsana district) is now running on rooftop solar power. They use the electricity according to their needs and sell the excess electricity (to the government). I want to replicate this system all over Gujarat, he added.

The BJP government in Gujarat has transformed the education sector in the state and made it more scientific and modern, Modi said as he tackled an election issue which is being aggressively pushed by the AAP.

Almost 20 to 25 years ago, Gujarat’s budget allocation to education was only 1,600 crores. Today it is located at 33,000 crores, more than the total budget expenditures of many states. This is the progress we have made, he told a rally in Dehgam.

In Bavla, the prime minister accused Congress of neglecting Mahatma Gandhi’s values. Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the soul of India resides in its villages. But Congress leaders never bothered to follow such Gandhian values. They actually crushed that soul. The villages remained neglected and their true potential was never realized, he said.

Replying, Congress Spokesman Alok Sharma said: Even after several years of BJP rule in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi is taking the support of Congress to impress his audience in his election speeches. First his slogan was I made Gujarat, now it has become you will develop Gujarat. It shows its brilliance. People here are looking for a change.