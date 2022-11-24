Anwar Ibrahim named Malaysia’s 10th prime minister

Comment this story Comment

SINGAPORE The wait is over. And it’s a comeback. Nearly a week after Malaysia’s general election resulted in a hung parliament, longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has garnered enough support among disparate parties to form the country’s next government. Southeast Asia, preventing for the time being the rise of more conservative political forces.

Anwar’s appointment as prime minister on Thursday capped a chaotic election season in Malaysia that saw the fall of political titan Mahathir Mohamad, surprising gains by a far-right Islamic party and infighting without end between supposed allies, caused in large part by the conviction of former Prime Minister Najib Razak on charges of money laundering and abuse of power.

This is a unity government, Anwar said Thursday night during his first press conference as prime minister. Alternating between Malay and English, he pledged to root out the corruption that has stained Malaysian politics in recent years and expressed his gratitude to supporters who have backed him for decades.

We will defend the rights of all citizens, he said. And we would like all citizens to work with us.

Earlier today, the King of Malaysia announced that he had approved the veteran politician’s appointment as the country’s 10th prime minister. In Malaysia, a parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarchy, the king officially appoints the head of government.

The moment marks a dramatic comeback for Anwar, 75, an internationally known personality whose political rise, fall and comeback spanned generations. He now faces the daunting task of leading a country of 32.5 million people as it grapples with a divided electorate, a global economic downturn and heightened geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia between China and the United States.

Anwar founded the country’s Reformasi political movement, which has been mobilizing since the 1990s for social justice and equality. He is also well known as a supporter of Muslim democracy and has professed his admiration for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was once considered a moderate democrat. Islam is the state religion in Muslim-majority Malaysia, but other religions are widely practiced.

A former deputy prime minister under Mahathir, who was later seen as his bitter rival before their reconciliation, Anwar strived for decades to achieve the highest political post in the country. He also served two long stints in prison for sodomy and bribery convictions which Anwar said were politically motivated.

Coming out of his press conference, Anwar chanted a slogan that has served as a rallying cry throughout his political career. Lawan sampai menang! he shouted before being assaulted by supporters. Fight until you win.

Anwars’ multi-ethnic reformist coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH), or Alliance of Hope, won 82 seats after last week’s elections. The alliance was the largest single bloc, but still a few dozen seats short of the 112 it needed to form a majority. He ran against Perikatan Nasional (PN), a right-wing coalition that won 73 seats, to persuade voters as well as the country’s monarch, Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, that he has a mandate to form the next government.

The new prime minister said his term was made possible by the support of two key groups, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, a regional alliance that won 23 seats, and Barisan Nasional, a conservative coalition that has governed Malaysia for most of of its post-independence history. Barisan Nasional, who said on Thursday that he would not participate in a PN-led government, won 30 seats in the latest polls, putting him in a king position.

While Anwar may have triumphed, he is now tasked with winning the trust of a growing conservative Muslim community that sees him as too liberal, analysts say. He campaigned on promises to clean up government and create a more equal society, but he may find himself crippled by the parties he has allied with to govern.

Anwar opposes the race-based affirmative action policies that were a hallmark of past governments led by Barisan Nasional. The policies, which favor Malaysian Muslims, are credited by some analysts with creating a broad-based middle class in Malaysia. But critics accuse the laws of sparking racial animosity, driving Malaysia’s Indian and Chinese minority youths out of the country and breeding systemic corruption.

Ahead of the elections, PN leader and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin made anti-Semitic claims that the Anwars coalition was working with Jews and Christians to Christianize Malaysia. Anwar called his rivals’ comments desperate, retorting that Muhyiddin was trying to use racial propaganda to divide the plural reality in Malaysia.

Following the announcement of Anwars’ appointment, Muhyiddin held a press conference and questioned the mandate to govern of his adversaries. Anwar said Thursday night that he wanted PN to work with his coalition, but it was not immediately clear whether Muhyiddin planned to accept the invitation.

Polarization [in Malaysia] remains strong, said Bridget Welsh, a research associate at the Asian Research Institute at the University of Nottinghams in Malaysia.

Whether they support him or not, many Malaysians have welcomed the appointment of a new prime minister, helping them end two years of political turmoil that included the resignation of two prime ministers, allegations of power grab and a snap election. during the tropics country monsoon season.

After the polls closed and it became clear that no single bloc could command a majority, confusion spread over who would lead. The king summoned party leaders to the palace for closed-door discussions, pushing his decision from day to day.

We have been waiting for some time for some stability, the restoration of democracy, said Adrian Pereira, a workers’ rights campaigner from the western state of Selangor. Voters are still eager to see how power will be shared, but for now it’s kind of a relief for everyone, he said.

One of the biggest surprises of the election was the spike in support for the Malaysian Islamic Party, known as PAS, which more than doubled its seats in parliament from 18 to 49. The party, which s is featured as part of Muhyiddins PN, advocates for a possible Islamic regime in Malaysia and has become a power broker in recent years, forming partnerships with other parties that support pro-Malaysian-Muslim policies.

While the Anwars coalition will govern, the PAS will be the largest party in the lower house of parliament.

Before Anwar was sworn in on Thursday evening, PAS leader Abdul Hadi Awang issued a statement thank voters for their support. Malaysia’s 71-year-old struggle parties are gaining more and more popular acceptance, he said.

James Chin, a professor at the Australian University of Tasmania who studies Malaysian politics, said he was stunned by the electoral success of PAS, which he sees as a reflection of a wider rise in political Islam in Malaysia.

While Malaysia and neighboring Indonesia have long presented themselves as moderate Islamic nations, that could now change, Chin said. PAS has made its greatest gains in rural areas, he noted, and there is preliminary evidence that it has received support from new voters, including young Malaysians. Liberal and non-Malaysian-Muslim voters now fear that a strengthened PAS will be able to extend its influence, including over the country’s education policies.

I knew that PAS had strong support in the heartland of Malaysia. But I still didn’t know they could grow so quickly, Chin said. Nobody did.