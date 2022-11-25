E. Jean Carroll sues Trump under the NY Adult Survivors Act





Writer E. Jean Carroll has sued Donald Trump for allegedly raping her in the 1990s just after midnight Thursday as a New York law came into effect opening a window for victims of sexual assault to pursue their claims. suspected attackers.

Carrolls’ libel and battery lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court accuses Trump of pinning her against a wall and then raping her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodmans on Fifth Avenue near E. 58th St. between fall 1995 and spring 1996.

Former President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll (AP)

The lawsuit was among the first filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect at 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The law gives victims of sexual assault one year to sue their alleged abuser, regardless of when the assault occurred, and waives statutes setting statutes of limitations for such cases.

Carroll’s detailed costume meticulously depicts the alleged incident involving Trump.

Carroll, then 52, a longtime Elle magazine columnist who at the time appeared on Ask E. Jean TV on the now-defunct Americas Talking Network, ran into Trump at the entrance to the store as she was leaving.

Trump asked her to join him shopping while looking for a gift for an unnamed girlfriend. The lawsuit describes a puzzled Carroll joining him and delighted that Trump wants his advice.

Donald Trump (far left) and E. Jean Carroll (second from left) are pictured together at a party in 1987. (US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK)

She stayed, imagining the funny stories she might tell later, reads the costume.

Trump allegedly raped her when they arrived at a dressing room in the lingerie department, where he teased her about trying on a see-through bodysuit, according to the lawsuit.

Trump lunged at her and gave her an energetic kiss, according to the suit. After pushing him away, Carroll claims he pinned her against a wall, pulled down her pantyhose and raped her.

After she managed to free herself and flee the store, a bewildered Carroll immediately called reporter Lisa Birnbach about the assault, according to her lawsuit. A few days later, she told a friend, TV news anchor Carol Martin.

The lawsuit details how Carrolls’ friends advised him to keep quiet lest Trump try to ruin his reputation. He describes that she has never had a romantic relationship since.

In Carroll’s own words, the music stopped and the lights went out after Trump attacked her at Bergdorfs, the suit reads.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological and financial harm, loss of dignity and invasion of privacy.

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and home in Palm Beach, Florida on November 18. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Trump attorney Alina Habba said: While I respect and admire those who come forward, this case is unfortunately an abuse of the intent of this law that sets a terrible precedent and risks delegitimizing victims’ credibility. real.

Carroll, 78, is already suing Trump for defamation for calling her a liar when she publicly accused him of rape in 2019 while he was president. He famously said she wasn’t my type and accused her of making up the assault to sell books.

Trump and Carroll were recently filed in the defamation suit, which is scheduled to go to trial in early 2023.

What happens next will be determined by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. After hearing arguments in January, the court will decide whether Trump was acting in his capacity as president when he said Carroll lied and was not his type and should therefore be replaced as a defendant by the Justice Department .

President Bidens’ Justice Department has taken Trump’s side in the argument, saying that if Carroll’s argument wins, more federal officials will be open to prosecution.

E. Jean Carroll arrives in court in New York in 2020. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Carrolls’ lawsuit filed Thursday includes a new defamation claim over identical comments Trump made about her last month in a rant on his Truth Social social media network.

She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York department store and within minutes had her passed out. It’s a hoax and a lie, Trump wrote Oct. 22 on Truth Social.

[W]Even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!

Because Trump is no longer president, the new defamation claim in the Carrolls lawsuit should not be the focus of the DC appeals court case. Citing overlapping evidence in the two lawsuits, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan asked that the case filed Thursday stay on track for trial in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/manhattan/ny-e-jean-carroll-sues-trump-rape-adult-survivors-act-20221124-fqmplthmcjfqhd4jadmt2gbwxq-story.html

