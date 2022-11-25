Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach: Three people arrested for recording drone video during Prime Minister’s rally in Bavla, Gujarat



On Thursday, Ahmedabad police arrested and filed a case against three people for recording video using a drone. According to reports, the three defendants violated the “no drone fly zone” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bavla earlier today. The three people arrested were identified as Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati.Death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: An audio clip claiming that ‘Company D’ men are out to kill the Prime Minister has been received on Mumbai Traffic Police WhatsApp number. Three arrested for drone theft during PM Modis’ visit Gujarat | Police arrest and file a case against 3 people – Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati – for recording video using a drone and violating the ‘no drone overflight zone’ during PM Modi’s visit to Bavla today: Ahmedabad Police pic.twitter.com/B5tRz49dh0 ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022 (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and insights from the world of social media including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embedded directly from the social media account of the user and LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, and LatestLY assumes no responsibility in this regard.)

articleid = $(this).attr('data-articleid'); articleupdate = $(this).attr('data-articleupdate'); socially_title = $(this).attr('data-articletitle'); socially_url = $(this).attr('data-newurl'); emoji = $(this).attr('data-emoji');

emoji1 = $(this).prevAll(".socially_article_widget2").attr('data-emoji'); socially_url2 = $(this).prevAll(".socially_article_widget2").attr('data-newurl'); articleid1 = $(this).prevAll(".socially_article_widget2").attr('data-newid');

var top = window.pageYOffset; var distance = top - $(this).offset().top; var newhref = socially_url;

var scrollTop = $(window).scrollTop(); var top_of_element1 = jQuery(".socially_article").last().offset().top; //console.log("count: "+scrollTop+" "+top_of_element1); if((scrollTop < 3100 && scrollTop > 3000) && !working && currenthref != socially_url1){ working = true; currenthref = socially_url1; var infiniteScrollArticles="

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Polygraph Test of Accused Aftab Amin Poonawala Was Incomplete As He Complained of Fever, Says FSL

Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: Vaccination Is Important To Mark Children Safe, Says BMC Health Officer Amid Hike in Cases of Viral Infection

Assam-Meghalaya Border Issue: Law and Order Has Been Maintained in the State, Says CM Conrad Sangma

Hanuman Beniwal Takes a Dig at Rahul Gandhi, Says \"Ashok Gehlot Should Get Congress Leader Married\' (Watch Video)

'; //bottom sticky widget when scroll up at 1st article $(".bxslider").html(infiniteScrollArticles); var emoji2 = "PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: Three Arrested for Recording Video Using Drone During Prime Minister's Rally in Gujarat's Bavla | LatestLY"; console.log("count1"); var newhref1 = "https://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/gujarat-police-arrests-registers-case-against-3-people-nikul-rameshbhai-parmar-rakesh-latest-tweet-by-ani-4502350.html"; $('h1:first').text("PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: Three Arrested for Recording Video Using Drone During Prime Minister's Rally in Gujarat's Bavla"); $(document).find("title").text(emoji2) window.history.pushState("","","https://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/gujarat-police-arrests-registers-case-against-3-people-nikul-rameshbhai-parmar-rakesh-latest-tweet-by-ani-4502350.html"); gtag('config', 'UA-111635423-1', { 'page_path': newhref1.replace("https://"+window.location.hostname+"/", "")}); setTimeout(function(){ working=false; }, 400); return false; }

//console.log("distance "+distance+" && working"+working+" &¤thref:"+currenthref+" && newhref"+newhref+" && socially_url2"+socially_url2+" "+k); if(distance < -800 && distance > -900 && !working && newhref != socially_url2 && currenthref == newhref && typeof socially_url2 != 'undefined'){ newhref = socially_url2;

//bottom sticky widget when scroll up relatedArticleWidget = $('.bx'+articleid1).html(); $(".bxslider").html(relatedArticleWidget); currenthref = newhref; console.log("change url2"+newhref); working = true;

$('h1:first').text($(this).prevAll(".socially_article_widget2").attr('data-articletitle')); $('meta[property=og\\:title]').attr('content', $(this).prevAll(".socially_article_widget2").attr('data-articletitle')); $('meta[property=og\\:url]').attr('content', newhref); $(document).find("title").text($(this).prevAll(".socially_article_widget2").attr('data-articletitle')+' | '+emoji1+' LatestLY') window.history.pushState("","",newhref); gtag('config', 'UA-111635423-1', { 'page_path': newhref.replace("https://"+window.location.hostname+"/", "")}); self.COMSCORE && COMSCORE.beacon({ c1: "2", c2: "27040963" });

setTimeout(function(){ working=false; }, 500); return false; }else if (distance < 0 && distance > -450 && !working && currenthref != newhref) { working = true;

////bottom sticky widget when scroll down relatedArticleWidget = $('.bx'+articleid).html(); $(".bxslider").html(relatedArticleWidget); currenthref = newhref; console.log("change url1"+newhref); $('h1:first').text($(this).attr('data-title')); $('meta[property=og\\:title]').attr('content', socially_title); $('meta[property=og\\:url]').attr('content', newhref); $(document).find("title").text(socially_title +' | '+emoji+' LatestLY') window.history.pushState("","",newhref); //var res = newhref.replace("https://www.latestly.com/", ""); gtag('config', 'UA-111635423-1', { 'page_path': newhref.replace("https://"+window.location.hostname+"/", "")}); self.COMSCORE && COMSCORE.beacon({ c1: "2", c2: "27040963" }); setTimeout(function(){ working=false; }, 400); return false; } }); var bottom_of_screen = jQuery(window).scrollTop() + window.innerHeight; var top_of_element = jQuery(".container .article-footer").last().offset().top; if(bottom_of_screen > top_of_element && !visible){ visible = true; k=k+1; if(k==2 && false){ var dm_js = document.createElement('script'); dm_js.src="https://stfe.latestly.com/js/dm-ce.min.js?v=1.1"; dm_js.async="async"; document.body.appendChild(dm_js); } $.ajax({ method: "GET", url: "/larajax/live-socially-ajax/", data:{ curr_socially:articleid,curr_date:articleupdate,index:k }, dataType: 'json' }).done(function( data ) { $(".socially_article").append(data.html); $("img.lazyload").lazyload(); window.instgrm.Embeds.process(); var slotName = "div-gpt-ad-1560419575255-"+k; googletag.cmd.push(function() { var slot = googletag.defineSlot('/21682383758/latestly_728x90_btf1', [728, 90], slotName). addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display(slotName); googletag.pubads().refresh([slot]); }); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419575255-'+k); }); var slotName = "div-gpt-ad-1568807958472-"+k; googletag.cmd.push(function() { var slot = googletag.defineSlot('/21682383758/728x90_Top', [728, 90], slotName). addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display(slotName); googletag.pubads().refresh([slot]); }); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1568807958472-'+k); });

loadAPI_Social_js()

var js_fb = document.createElement('script'); js_fb.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.3&appId=224265671451116&autoLogAppEvents=1"; document.body.appendChild(js_fb);

//colombai try{ (function() { var cads = document.createElement("script"); cads.async = true; cads.type = "text/javascript"; cads.src = "https://static.clmbtech.com/ase/80185/3040/c1.js"; var node = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(cads, node); })(); }catch(e){} }); }else if(bottom_of_screen < top_of_element){ visible = false; } }); function loadAPI_Social_js() { var twitter_js = document.createElement('script'); twitter_js.src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"; twitter_js.async="async"; document.body.appendChild(twitter_js); var instagram_js = document.createElement('script'); instagram_js.src="https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"; instagram_js.async="async"; document.body.appendChild(instagram_js); var pinterest_js = document.createElement('script'); pinterest_js.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; pinterest_js.async="async"; document.body.appendChild(pinterest_js); }

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/gujarat-police-arrests-registers-case-against-3-people-nikul-rameshbhai-parmar-rakesh-latest-tweet-by-ani-4502350.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos